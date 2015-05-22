FRANKFURT May 22 Germany's Porsche on Friday
launched a precautionary worldwide recall of its 918 Spyder
sportscar, which can cost up to 850,000 euros ($937,000), saying
a carbon fibre part could damage the cooling system and needed
to be checked.
Porsche, part of Volkswagen, said the affected
cars were made before the end of April 2015, including some 76
in Germany and 28 in Switzerland. Owners would be contacted
directly.
The company had previously announced a recall of the 918
Spyder at the end of last year in a precautionary check for
defective parts.
($1 = 0.9069 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Holmes)