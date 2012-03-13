BERLIN, March 13 Porsche posted the highest profit last year in the German sports-car maker's 80-year history, powered by sales of the Cayenne sports-utility vehicle and the Panamera sedan.

Operating profit rose 22 percent to 2.05 billion euros ($2.69 billion) while revenue increased 18 percent to 10.9 billion euros, the company said on Tuesday in an e-mailed statement.

"These results create a solid platform for our growth strategy," Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke said. "We are planning healthy growth."

Porsche, which aims to combine with Volkswagen, has pledged to boost sales to about 200,000 vehicles by 2018 by adding a compact SUV called Macan as its fifth model line in 2013. The manufacturer will also add a limited series of the 918 Spyder hybrid sports car that same year.

Vehicle sales increased 22 percent to 119,000 units last year with the Cayenne, Porsche's best-selling model, accounting for about 60,000 autos. Panamera sales rose by a fifth to about 28,000 units.

($1 = 0.7610 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Noah Barkin)