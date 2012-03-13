By Andreas Cremer
| BERLIN, March 13
BERLIN, March 13 Porsche
posted the highest profit last year in the German sports-car
maker's 80-year history, powered by sales of the Cayenne
sports-utility vehicle and the Panamera sedan.
Operating profit rose 22 percent to 2.05 billion euros
($2.69 billion) while revenue increased 18 percent to 10.9
billion euros, the company said on Tuesday in an e-mailed
statement.
"These results create a solid platform for our growth
strategy," Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke said. "We are
planning healthy growth."
Porsche, which aims to combine with Volkswagen,
has pledged to boost sales to about 200,000 vehicles by 2018 by
adding a compact SUV called Macan as its fifth model line in
2013. The manufacturer will also add a limited series of the 918
Spyder hybrid sports car that same year.
Vehicle sales increased 22 percent to 119,000 units last
year with the Cayenne, Porsche's best-selling model, accounting
for about 60,000 autos. Panamera sales rose by a fifth to about
28,000 units.
($1 = 0.7610 euros)
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Noah Barkin)