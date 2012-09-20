BERLIN, Sept 20 German sports-car maker Porsche
expects to increase deliveries next year beyond the
140,000 vehicles the company plans to sell in 2012, chief
executive Matthias Mueller said.
Yet the pace of sales increases will likely slow in 2013 as
global auto markets are deteriorating, Mueller told Munich-based
journalists at a briefing late on Wednesday.
China will likely replace the United States as Porsche's
biggest market next year, the CEO said.
Mueller said he could not rule out that the German
manufacturer may produce vehicles in China or the United States
in the future but this was not an issue for now at the
Volkswagen-owned company, he said.
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer)