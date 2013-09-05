STUTTGART, Germany, Sept 5 Porsche
is bracing for flat underlying earnings this year as the
sports-car maker steps up spending to expand production capacity
at its two German factories in Stuttgart and Leipzig.
The maker of the iconic 911 sports car will invest more than
700 million euros ($923.8 million) alone at its main plant in
Stuttgart in the next five years, Chief Executive Matthias
Mueller told reporters on Thursday.
Porsche has said it would invest roughly 500 million euros
in expanding its Leipzig factory.
Sales rose 5.2 percent in August to 11,481 cars while
eight-month deliveries were up 15.5 percent to 106,777 vehicles,
the company said on Thursday.
For the full year, it is forecasting sales will reach a new
record high, surpassing 150,000 cars in 2013 after around
143,000 last year.
Porsche, which has been a fully-owned unit of Volkswagen
since August of last year, posted operating profit of 2.4
billion euros in 2012.
($1 = 0.7577 euros)
