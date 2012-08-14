FRANKFURT Aug 14 German sports-car maker
Porsche AG sold 12,391 vehicles in July,
16 percent more than a year earlier on demand in Germany and
China.
"We are confident that we will see solid growth around the
world during the course of the year, despite the economic
uncertainty in Europe," Porsche AG board member Bernhard Maier
said in a statement on Tuesday.
July sales in Germany were up 31 percent at 1,694 cars and
China sales were up 18 percent at 2,936. In the United States,
Porsche sold only 1 percent more cars in July, or 2,803
vehicles.
In the January-July period, vehicle sales were up 14 percent
at 81,562.
Porsche AG, which has just been bought by Volkswagen
, said last month it expects to increase its profit
this year as record vehicle sales help offset high costs for
model launches and factory extensions.
