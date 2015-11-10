* 9-month net profit 1.19 bln eur vs. 2.5 bln year-ago

* Net liquidity drops on VW stake purchase from Suzuki

* Keeps FY guidance for 0.8-1.8 bln eur net profit (Adds earnings detail, shares and background)

BERLIN, Nov 10 Porsche SE, Volkswagen's majority shareholder, said nine-month net profit plunged by more than half on costs of the diesel emissions scandal.

Net profit slumped to 1.19 billion euros ($1.28 billion) from 2.5 billion a year ago said Porsche SE, which owns 52.2 percent of VW's common shares.

Porsche SE last month already cut its guidance as a result of the diesel emissions scandal affecting around 11 million VW group vehicles.

The company, which now owns 30.8 percent of VW's capital stock, kept its new guidance on Tuesday, forecasting a net profit of between 0.8 and 1.8 billion euros this year, after 3.03 billion in 2014.

Porsche SE stock was up 0.4 percent at 39.91 euros as of 0954 GMT while VW preference shares were down 1.1 percent at 94.99 euros.

Porsche SE has said its forecast requires VW earnings meeting current expectations and could change depending on further findings in the scandal.

Admissions by Europe's largest automaker on Nov. 3 that it could face another 2 billion euros of costs from manipulating carbon dioxide emissions of about 800,000 cars could hit Porsche SE's results again.

Porsche SE's 32-page 10-month report published on Tuesday includes no new evidence on VW's investigation of the scandals.

Separately, Porsche SE, controlled by the Porsche and Piech families, said net liquidity fell to 1.44 billion euros in September from 2.27 billion at the end of last year, reflecting the purchase of Suzuki's 1.5 percent stake in VW. ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)