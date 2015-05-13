STUTTGART, Germany May 13 Volkswagen's
controlling Porsche and Piech families have pledged
to maintain their engagement in Europe's largest automaker
despite last month's dramatic leadership dispute.
"I can assure you that we will also in future live up to our
responsibility toward VW and its 600,000 workers," Wolfgang
Porsche, chairman of family-owned Porsche SE told reporters in
Stuttgart on Wednesday.
Asked whether that also applies to Ferdinand Piech, VW's
long-time chairman who quit last month after the power struggle,
Porsche said: "Probably yes."
Porsche SE controls a majority stake in VW.
