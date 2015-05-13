STUTTGART, Germany May 13 Volkswagen's controlling Porsche and Piech families have pledged to maintain their engagement in Europe's largest automaker despite last month's dramatic leadership dispute.

"I can assure you that we will also in future live up to our responsibility toward VW and its 600,000 workers," Wolfgang Porsche, chairman of family-owned Porsche SE told reporters in Stuttgart on Wednesday.

Asked whether that also applies to Ferdinand Piech, VW's long-time chairman who quit last month after the power struggle, Porsche said: "Probably yes."

Porsche SE controls a majority stake in VW. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach. Writing by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Georgina Prodhan)