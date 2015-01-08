STUTTGART, Germany Jan 8 Porsche said it will likely increase sales to 200,000 cars or more this year, hitting a long-planned target three years early, after posting record deliveries in 2014.

Sales in December surged 39 percent to 20,644 sports cars and SUVs, boosting full-year deliveries to a record 189,849, a 17 percent gain on 2013 levels, Porsche said on Thursday.

About 34,000 of the 45,000 customers who bought the new Macan compact SUV last year were new to the Porsche brand and previously owned a model from BMW, Mercedes or another rival, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller told reporters at the carmaker's base in Stuttgart, Germany.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach. Writing by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Thomas Atkins.)