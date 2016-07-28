BERLIN, July 28 German prosecutors on Thursday
dropped an appeal against a court ruling that acquitted former
Porsche SE chief executive Wendelin Wiedeking of
market manipulation during a 2008-9 takeover battle with
Volkswagen.
Prosecutors in Stuttgart, where Porsche is based, said they
still believed Wiedeking and his former finance chief Holger
Haerter misled investors about their intentions to control
Volkswagen (VW), but saw no chance of their appeal succeeding.
However, Porsche SE compliance chief Manfred Doess said in
an emailed statement: "The prosecutors' accusations have turned
out to be completely unfounded following a comprehensive
clearance by the regional court of Stuttgart."
In March 2008, Porsche SE dismissed as "speculation" talk it
intended to take over VW. Seven months later, the holding
company said it controlled 42.6 percent of VW's common shares
and held options for another 31.5 percent of the stock it had
not disclosed previously.
Porsche was forced to abandon the takeover in 2009 when its
financing unravelled amid the financial crisis, which opened the
door for VW to acquire the Porsche sports-car brand in stages.
Besides a custodial sentence for Wiedeking and a fine for
the former CEO and CFO, the prosecutors had also sought a fine
of more than 800 million euros ($887.04 million) for Porsche SE,
which is VW's majority shareholder.
($1 = 0.9019 euros)
