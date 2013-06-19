* 2 bln euro lawsuit assigned to special German cartel court
* Porsche rejects accusations, "takes note" of ruling
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, June 19 Investors suing Porsche SE
for more than 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) over
its failed attempt to take over Volkswagen in 2008
may take encouragement from a German court ruling on Wednesday,
a lawyer said.
The regional court in Braunschweig, northern Germany on
Wednesday assigned one of six lawsuits, which is seeking 2
billion euros in damages, to a Hanover-based tribunal
specializing in cartel matters, following a request from
plaintiffs.
Seven plaintiffs including U.S. funds Elliott Associates and
Perry Partners are now counting on judges more familiar with
capital markets to assess their case, their spokesman said,
after the Braunschweig-based court last September dismissed two
other Porsche lawsuits.
"The decision should give tailwind to plaintiffs as the
case will be elevated to a new level," said Robert Heym, a
lawyer and expert on corporate mergers at Munich-based law firm
Graf von Westphalen who is not involved in the case.
Heym said the five other lawsuits pending in Braunschweig,
seeking about 2.4 billion euros in damages, might also be
reassigned to a specialist court. The five cases are due to be
heard on Oct. 30.
Some German and U.S. investors say that throughout 2008
Porsche's holding company camouflaged its plans to acquire
much-bigger Volkswagen and instead secretly piled up
its holding in Europe's largest automaker.
In March 2008 Porsche SE dismissed as "speculation" talk
that it intended to take over VW. Seven months later Porsche SE
said it controlled 42.6 percent of VW's common shares and held
options for another 31.5 percent of the stock it had not
disclosed previously.
Porsche's statement caused VW shares to surge to 1,005 euros
within days, briefly making the Wolfsburg-based carmaker the
world's most valuable company, as short-sellers raced to buy
back stock they had borrowed to bet that VW shares would drop.
Porsche SE, which controls about 51 percent of VW common
stock, has repeatedly denied all allegations. The
Stuttgart-based company said on April 30 that another 12 hedge
funds had dropped a U.S. court appeal in a market manipulation
suit.
"We take note of the verdict (by the Braunschweig court)," a
Porsche spokesman said.