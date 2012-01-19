FRANKFURT Jan 19 German industrial family
Merckle is seeking damages from Porsche SE via
conciliation proceedings, a spokeswoman for the family said on
Thursday.
She declined to say how much in damages the family was
claiming as a result of Porsche cornering the market in
Volkswagen's illiquid ordinary shares in October 2008,
triggering a massive short squeeze at the time.
Germany's Manager Magazin had reported earlier that
investment vehicle HWO controlled by Tobias Merckle was seeking
around 250 million euros ($320.41 million).
The spokeswoman said it was not Tobias Merckle, though, who
launched the proceedings but rather his brother Ludwig Merckle.