MILAN Dec 2 Porsche's Italian offices were
searched on Wednesday after prosecutors opened a probe against
eight managers at the German premium carmaker for alleged fraud
in connection with parent Volkswagen's admission to
cheating in emissions tests, two investigative sources said.
A Porsche Italia spokesman confirmed the search at the
company's headquarters in Padua, northern Italy, but could not
confirm whether any local managers were under investigation.
"It's an investigation like the one conducted at Volkswagen
Italia and Lamborghini, which all fall under the procedures
linked to the 'dieselgate' affair," he said. "It's all very
clear and transparent, there is nothing shocking."
In October, Italian prosecutors opened an investigation into
local managers at Volkswagen and its sportscar business
Lamborghini in connection with the emissions cheating scandal
and police conducted searches at the head offices of both
companies.
