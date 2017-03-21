STUTTGART, Germany, March 21 Porsche SE
, the main shareholder of Volkswagen,
expects a jump in profits this year as VW pushes steps to
overcome its diesel emissions crisis.
Porsche SE expects its net profit to rise to between 2.1
billion euros ($2.27 billion) and 3.1 billion euros from 1.37
billion last year, it said on Tuesday.
"The VW group is in very robust state," Porsche SE Chief
Executive Hans Dieter Poetsch said. "There is a goal for the
2017 business year to build on the operating success of last
year."
Net liquidity should come to between 1.0 billion and 1.5
billion euros, after 1.3 billion last year, according to the
holding company for the Porsche and Piech families which
controls 52.2 percent of VW's voting shares.
($1 = 0.9266 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)