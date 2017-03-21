* Porsche SE eyes 2.1-3.1 bln euro net profit in 2017
* Company to keep looking for investment targets
* No more information on talks for Piech to sell stake
(Adds more CEO comments, detail on investments and background)
By Andreas Cremer
STUTTGART, Germany, March 21 Porsche SE
, the majority shareholder in Volkswagen (VW),
expects its profits to jump this year as the world's biggest
carmaker presses on with a revamp of its business following a
diesel emissions scandal.
Porsche SE, which represents VW's founding
Porsche and Piech families and controls 52.2 percent of the
automaker's voting shares, said on Tuesday it made a 1.37
billion-euro ($1.48 billion) net profit last year and expected
earnings to climb to between 2.1-3.1 billion euros in 2017.
At the same time, the holding company faces a major shake-up
as patriarch Ferdinand Piech negotiates with other family
members over the potential sale of a major part of his 14.7
percent stake in Porsche SE.
Porsche SE CEO Hans Dieter Poetsch, who is also the chairman
of VW's supervisory board, said he had no update on the talks.
"We have absolutely no idea where the talks stand," he told
journalists at a news conference. "We cannot even say whether
there will be a result."
If Piech were to sell his stake, it would mark the end of an
era for VW where the 79-year-old spent almost 22 years at the
helm, including nine as CEO, before resigning as chairman in
2015 following a power struggle with then CEO Martin Winterkorn.
An industrial scion and engineer, Piech transformed VW from
a regional player into a global powerhouse that owns the
Bentley, Bugatti, Skoda, Lamborghini, Porsche, Seat and Audi
brands.
Poetsch said the VW group - which last month posted a record
underlying annual profit - was in a robust state, which would
help Porsche SE this year.
The holding firm's net liquidity - cash and cash equivalents
- should come in between 1.0 billion and 1.5 billion euros in
2017, after 1.3 billion last year, and the company said it could
also borrow capital to fund investments in other companies.
It bought a 10-percent stake in U.S. traffic intelligence
company Inrix in 2014 for $55 million, but said on Tuesday the
value of that investment was cut to 21 million euros last year
after Inrix missed 2016 business targets.
Prior to the investment in Inrix, Porsche also purchased a
stake in Suzuki Motor Corp. But these represent rare
deals among the 1,200 investment opportunities it has examined
over the past five years.
"We are no speculators," said Poetsch.
($1 = 0.9252 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Mark
Potter)