NEW YORK, March 14 The Port Authority of New
York and New Jersey has received five preliminary submissions
for a $3.6 billion project to replace the central terminal
building at New York's LaGuardia airport, the Port Authority
said on Thursday.
"The Port Authority is reviewing five qualification
submissions from companies for the LaGuardia Airport Central
Terminal Building project, but has not yet finalized the
process. We will make further information available at the
appropriate time," said spokesman Ron Marsico.
The $3.6 billion redevelopment consists of a new $2.4
billion terminal and $1.2 billion in infrastructure, and is
slated to start in the first quarter of 2014. The process is
intended to prequalify candidates before they submit concrete
proposals.
The Port Authority, an interstate agency run by New York and
New Jersey, is responsible for operating five airports in the
region as well as New York's sea port, several bridges and
tunnels and other travel infrastructure.