PRECIOUS-Gold hits highest in over 6 weeks as US jobs data disappoints

* Dollar hovers near 7-month low * Palladium holds near 3-year peaks * Silver marks highest since April 26 (Adds comment, updates prices) By Vijaykumar Vedala June 5 Gold held steady after hitting its highest in over six weeks earlier on Monday, buoyed by disappointing U.S. jobs data that appeared to dilute the prospects for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes in the United States. U.S. job growth slowed in May and employment gains in the prior two m