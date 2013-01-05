PRECIOUS-Gold slips as US data lifts dollar, boosts rate hike prospects

June 2 Gold inched lower on Friday as Asian stocks and the dollar firmed after upbeat U.S. private sector job figures appeared to boost the prospects for an interest rate hike this month. Investors will be looking out for further clues on the outlook for rates in U.S. non-farm payroll data due later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had dropped 0.2 percent to $1,262.95 per ounce by 0054 GMT. It has fallen 0.3 percent for the week and could register