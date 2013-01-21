BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Jan 21Port conditions ofBedi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 01 Total Vessles 11 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) FLORIDA II MNK SBM 08/01 18/01 ----- 7,790 nil nil 7,210 2) LEONARISSO INTEROCEAN SORGHUM 10/01 15/01 ----- 10,600 nil nil 39,400 3) MARITIME HARMONY AMBIKA BAUXITE 13/01 13/01 20/01 77,000 nil nil COMP 4) CAP VALENCIA VENKATESH COAL 13/01 14/01 ----- nil 84,086 nil 79,264 5) ALPIN TRADER GAC PETCOKE 14/01 18/01 20/01 13,750 nil nil COMP 6) MIMI SELEMAR VENKATESH PETCOKE 17/01 19/01 ----- 10,964 nil nil 44,036 7) AREZOO MNK SBM 18/01 ----- ----- nil nil nil 15,000 8) CHANCHAL PREM AMBIKA BAUXITE 20/01 ----- ----- nil nil nil 92,000 9) DOUBLE PRIDE ATLANTIC COAL 19/01 ----- ----- nil nil nil 163,350 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil)nil nil nil nil nil nil nil --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) AFRICAN EAGLE VENKETSH PETCOKE 11,000 nil nil 22/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
NEW DELHI, June 2 India's economic growth is expected to pick up to 7.5 percent in the fiscal year that ends in March 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top economic adviser, Arvind Panagariya, said on Friday.