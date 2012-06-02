PRECIOUS-Gold steady as UK goes to polls; ECB meeting in focus

* Gold prices could see strong intraday volatility - analyst * Ex-FBI director testimony, ECB meeting set for later in the day * Gold previously slipped as written testimony from ex-FBI director showed a few surprises (Updates prices, adds quote) By Vijaykumar Vedala and Koustav Samanta BENGALURU, June 8 Gold held steady on Thursday as investors awaited cues on market direction amid a number of geopolitical events later in the day that could boost the safe-haven