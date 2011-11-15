Nov 15 Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 16 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessels 44 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Swaraj Dweep --- Genl 14/11 14/11 17/11 TOCOM TOCOM nil 25/25 2) Honor Pescadores --- SCOIL 08/11 08/11 19/11 nil 390 nil COMP

--- Splat 08/11 08/11 19/11 nil 1,690 nil 2,332

--- Spipe 08/11 08/11 19/11 nil TOCOM nil 3,251

--- GB 08/11 08/11 19/11 TOCOM nil nil 8,000 3) Han Spirit --- Spipe 11/11 12/11 19/11 nil n.a. nil n.a.

--- GB 11/11 12/11 19/11 TOCOM nil nil 16,500

--- SCOIL 11/11 12/11 19/11 nil 4,509 nil 5,409 4) Pac Alkraid --- Spipe 13/11 13/11 17/11 TOCOM nil nil 1,500 5) New Dynamic --- CNTR 12/11 15/11 17/11 nil nil 84/- 600/- 6) Tci Surya --- CNTR 13/11 13/11 15/11 nil nil 179/187 -/21 7) Nikos --- Dolomite 14/11 14/11 18/11 nil 12,000 nil 36,300 8) Faneromic --- MOP 12/11 13/11 22/11 nil 5,800 nil 9,040

--- R.Phos 12/11 13/11 22/11 nil TOCOM nil 27,480 9) Jindal Varuna --- LOG 13/11 13/11 15/11 nil 426 nil 1,220 10) Halit Bey --- Molas 15/11 15/11 19/11 TOCOM nil nil 18,000 11) Jin Hai Tong --- POIL 12/11 12/11 15/11 nil TOCOM nil 5,000

--- CPOIL 12/11 12/11 15/11 nil 2,100 nil COMP 12) Sanmar Serende --- HSD 14/11 14/11 16/11 nil 100 nil 5,900

--- MSO 14/11 14/11 16/11 nil TOCOM nil 6,000 13) Jag Pankhi --- HSD 13/11 04/11 16/11 nil 4,000 nil 13,000 14) MSV Levina --- CNTR 12/11 15/11 16/11 nil nil TOCOM 1200/1200 15) Jervis Bay --- CNTR 11/11 14/11 15/11 nil nil 1076/142 189/740 16) Jinyuhe --- CNTR 13/11 13/11 15/11 nil nil 499/817 -/148 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT **************************************************************************************

nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) SCI Prestige SCI CNTR nil nil 900/900 15/11 2) Liquid Crystal Seaports POIL nil 7,000 nil 15/11 3) Le Sheng Cosco HRCOIL nil 11,485 nil 16/11 4) Maharishi Parsh SCI COIL nil 85,937 nil 16/11 5) Eastern Glory JMC POIL nil 6,500 nil 16/11 6) Fair Pigasos Jespa POIL nil 2,500 nil 16/11 7) Pratibha Warna Atlan-IOC MSO nil 6,000 nil 16/11 8) Silver Sailing Interocn Maize 6,000 nil nil 16/11 9) Swarna Ganga SCI COIL nil nil nil 16/11 10) Kassos Atlantic COIL nil 84,269 nil 17/11 11) Thor Athos Everett St Bar nil 842 nil 17/11 12) Liquid Silver Seaports CPOIL nil 4,500 nil 17/11 13) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 18/11 14) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 18/11 15) CE Shilla JMB COIL nil 90,918 nil 18/11 16) Auto Atlas Parekh Cars 2,575 nil nil 19/11 17) Cosco Shengsih Parekh Cars 5,000 nil nil 19/11 18) World Bridge Seaports POIL nil 5,350 nil 19/11 19) High Neeflei GAC Molas 24,100 nil nil 19/11 20) Genius Mariner Interocn Maize 6,300 nil nil 20/11 21) Kota Puri PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 20/11 22) Al Saada Samudra LAB nil 2,000 nil 20/11 23) Jervis Bay Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 20/11 24) Maersk Darford Maersk CNTR nil nil 1100/900 20/11 25) Sagirrius Seacons CNTR nil nil 900/900 20/11 26) Sima Saha St John CNTR nil nil 800/800 20/11 27) Sichem Aneline JMC POIL nil 8,000 nil 20/11 28) Hyundai Stride Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 22/11

NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL (Bangalore Commodity Desk)