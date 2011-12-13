Dec 13Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 30 Total Vessles 41 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Pulau Gobu --- Steel 04/12 04/12 13/12 nil 1,000 nil 2,324 --- GB 04/12 04/12 13/12 TOCOM nil nil 5,000 --- SPIPE ----- 04/12 13/12 nil TOCOM nil 1,629 2) Diamond Express --- S.Coil 07/12 09/12 16/12 nil 2,841 nil 94 --- Genl 07/12 09/12 16/12 nil TOCOM nil 94 --- GB 07/12 09/12 16/12 721 nil nil 11,799 3) Than Ba --- MAIZE 28/11 30/11 13/12 414 nil nil 14 4) Bbc Ostfriesland --- MAIZE 02/12 10/12 18/12 1,300 nil nil 13,430 5) Pvt Sealion --- POIL 21/11 21/11 13/12 500 nil nil 50 6) Pine Leader --- SCOIL 05/12 05/12 14/12 nil TOCOM nil 12,343 --- GB 05/12 05/12 14/12 3,306 nil nil 3,390 7) Swaraj Dweep --- Genl 05/12 28/11 16/12 nil TOCOM nil 102 8) St Pauli --- FOIL 07/12 08/12 13/12 10,000 nil nil 1,000 9) Jervis Bay --- Cont 11/12 11/12 14/12 nil nil 491/470796/829 10) Maersk Delano --- Cont 11/12 11/12 13/12 nil nil 795/621 33 11) Sagittaris --- Cont 11/12 11/12 13/12 nil nil 307/606 26/283 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hyundai Future Hyundai Cont nil nil 1000/1000 13/12 2) Gati Pride Gati Cont nil nil 320/190 13/12 3) Santos Express Inchacape Cont nil nil 700/700 13/12 4) Isolde Parekh Excav 1,300 nil nil 13/12 Cars nil 10 nil 13/12 5) KS Challenger Navship Dolomit nil 30,000 nil 13/12 6) New Dynamic Seacons Cont nil nil 700/700 13/12 7) Arabian Express Relay Cont nil nil 750/830 13/12 8) Fs Beach Albert Maize 12,500 nil nil 13/12 9) TCI Surya TCI Cont nil nil 236/220 13/12 10) Csav Rio Aysen Csav Cars 1,300 nil nil 14/12 11) Norna N INTEROCEAN CS Foil nil 15,000 nil 14/12 12) Ocean Jem PSTS GB 7,000 nil nil 14/12 13) E.R Durban JMB St Bar nil 6,813 nil 15/12 14) Feng Hai II JMC POIL nil 7,500 nil 15/12 15) Desh Mahima SCI C.OIL nil 94,704 nil 15/12 16) Patriotic Atlalan-re Orxyl nil 7,873 nil 15/12 17) Onyx Arrow KSAP Excav 320 nil nil 16/12 Cars nil 20 nil 16/12 18) Wai Hai WANHAI Cont nil nil 1000/1000 16/12 19) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 1400/1400 16/12 20) Elisabeth BTL Cont nil nil 800/800 16/12 21) Desh Rakshak SCI C.OIL nil 90,293 nil 16/12 22) Cma Cgm Violet Cma-Agen Cont nil nil 1000/1000 17/12 23) OXL Lotus Everett Spipe 1,500 2,500 nil 17/12 24) Morning Crystal Parekh Excav 3,200 nil nil 17/12 25) Leo Authority Nykline Cont nil nil nil 18/12 26) Sci Prestige SCI Cont nil nil 900/900 18/12 27) Desh Grima SCI C.OIL nil 82,298 nil 18/12 28) Oslo Trader ULA Splat nil 9,973 nil 19/12 SCOI nil 1,958 nil 19/12 29) Hyundai Stride Hyundai Cont nil nil 1000/1000 20/12 30) Tiger Shark Btl Cont nil nil 1400/1400 20/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL