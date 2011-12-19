Dec 19Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 55 Total Vessles 66 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Bbc Ostfriesland --- MAIZE 02/12 10/12 19/12 4,800 nil nil 520 2) Elmar Victoria --- GB 19/12 10/12 22/12 TOCOM nil nil 7,000 3) Kobarid --- Spipe ----- 18/12 25/12 nil 813 nil 749 --- Excav 18/12 18/12 25/12 nil TOCOM nil 954 --- GB 18/12 18/12 25/12 TOCOM nil nil 11,500 --- S.Coil 18/12 18/12 25/12 nil TOCOM nil 7,501 4) Sci Prestige --- Cont 18/12 18/12 20/12 nil nil1469/627130/800 5) Linde --- Splat 17/12 17/12 21/12 nil TOCOM nil 670 --- GB 17/12 17/12 21/12 TOCOM nil nil 917 6) Swaraj Deep --- Genl 28/11 28/11 22/12 nil TOCOM nil 102 7) Desh Rakshak --- C.OIL 17/12 17/12 19/12 nil 54,000 nil 24,293 8) Norna N --- CSFOIL 15/12 15/12 19/12 nil 1,300 nil 700 9) Jag Pushpa --- HSD 17/12 18/12 21/12 nil 1,600 nil 24,400 10) Jervis Bay --- Cont 18/12 18/12 20/12 nil nil 390 772 11) Leo Authority --- Cont 18/12 18/12 20/12 nil nil 105 618 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Mesaieed Atlantic COIL nil 81,067 nil 19/12 2) Maersk Remlin InterOCEAN FOIL 26,000 nil nil 19/12 3) Yong Jia Men ass GB 27,000 nil nil 19/12 4) Tci Xps TCIS Cont nil nil 146/147 19/12 5) Cma Cgm Violet Cma-Agen Cont nil nil 1000/1000 20/12 6) Hyundai Stride HYUNDAI Cont nil nil 1000/1000 20/12 7) OXL Lotus Everett Spipe 1,500 nil nil 20/12 8) Tiger Shark BTL Cont nil nil 1400/1400 20/12 9) Oslo Trader ULA Splat nil 9,973 nil 20/12 SCOI nil 1,958 nil 20/12 10) FS Beach Albert MAIZE 12,500 nil nil 20/12 11) MSC Levina MSC Agen Cont nil nil 1000/1000 20/12 12) Tci Shakti TCIS LOG nil 422 nil 20/12 13) Kara Sea Atlantic COIL nil 81,277 nil 21/12 14) Western Charm Seaways N.Fert nil 15,150 nil 21/12 15) New Dynamic Seacons Cont nil nil 800/800 21/12 16) Crystal Atlan IOC LOIL nil 4,500 nil 21/12 17) Ocean Success JMB GB 2,500 nil nil 21/12 18) Swarna Ganga SCI C.OIL nil 56,552 nil 21/12 19) L Amanda SEACONS Cont nil nil 900/900 21/12 20) Jade Arrow Parekh Cars 3,400 nil nil 22/12 21) Feng Hai JESPA C.POIL nil 1,500 nil 22/12 22) Kota Pekarang PIL Cont nil nil 1500/1500 22/12 23) Ocean Seagull PUYVAST S.PLAT nil 300 nil 22/12 S.Coil nil 5,463 nil 22/12 24) Golden Brilliance JMC POIL nil 7,500 nil 22/12 25) Ambrosia WILHELMS C.OIL nil 72,000 nil 23/12 26) Siva Ghent JMB Molas 20,000 nil nil 23/12 27) Cielo De Londra SEAPORT CSFOIL nil 15,000 nil 23/12 28) Arabian Express RELAY Cont nil nil 800/800 23/12 29) Mol Komati MITSUI Cont nil nil 875/850 23/12 30) Bunga Teratai AISSA Cont nil nil 1000/1000 23/12 31) Nord Dubai BENLINE S.Scrap nil 29,999 nil 24/12 32) Jinyunhe Seacons Cont nil nil 700/700 25/12 33) Mag Way HARI LOG nil 4,700 nil 25/12 34) Hai Phong PRADEEP JB Bary 2,800 nil nil 25/12 35) Glovis Prestige Parekh TRUCKS 3,800 nil nil 26/12 36) Elisabeth BTL Cont nil nil 800/800 26/12 37) Jag Pushpa Sanco BPC HSD nil 15,000 nil 26/12 38) Morning Crystal Parekh Excav 3,200 nil nil 26/12 39) Suvrna Swarajya Atlantic SKO nil 7,000 nil 26/12 HSD nil 2,000 nil 26/12 40) Desh Rakshak SCI C.OIL nil 90,293 nil 27/12 41) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil nil 27/12 42) Linde ULA Splat 900 nil nil 27/12 43) Sci Prestige SCI Cont nil nil 900/900 28/12 44) Pratibhachand Atlan-HPC FOIL nil 2,955 nil 28/12 45) El Mar Victoria JMB GB 7,000 nil nil 28/12 46) Desh Garima SCI C.OIL nil 82,298 nil 28/12 47) Leo Authority Nykline Cont nil nil nil 28/12 48) Jervis Bay Maersk Cont nil nil 1100/900 28/12 49) Kobarid ASS Scoil 11,500 nil nil 28/12 Spipe nil 9,973 nil 28/12 Excav nil 195 nil 28/12 GB nil 316 nil 28/12 50) An Zei Jiang PSTS GB 12,000 nil nil 29/12 51) Masersk Dalton Maersk Cont nil nil nil 29/12 52) Jade Arrow Parekh Cars 3,400 nil nil 20/12 53) Feng Hai 23 Jespa CPOIL nil 1,500 nil 22/12 54) L Amanda Seacons Cont nil nil 900/900 22/12 55) Kotea Pekrang PIL Cont nil nil 1500/1500 22/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL