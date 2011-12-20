Dec 20Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 16 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 35 Total Vessles 51 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) An Je Jiang --- GB 20/12 20/12 25/12 nil nil nil 12,000 2) Yong Jia Men --- GB 19/12 19/12 28/12 1,799 nil nil 25,201 3) Id Black Sea --- Maize ----- 19/12 26/12 1,000 nil nil 26,000 4) El Mar victoria --- GB 19/12 19/12 22/12 1,476 nil nil 5,524 5) Kobarid --- Spipe 18/12 18/12 25/12 nil TOCOM nil 749 --- Excav 18/12 18/12 25/12 nil TOCOM nil 954 --- GB 18/12 18/12 25/12 TOCOM nil nil 11,500 --- S.Coil 18/12 18/12 25/12 nil 1,906 nil 5,595 6) Simha sahba --- Cont 18/12 19/12 20/12 nil nil 600/152 30/650 7) Tci Xps --- Cont 19/12 19/12 21/12 nil nil 59 90 8) Linde --- Splat 17/12 17/12 20/12 nil TOCOM nil 1,192 --- GB 17/12 17/12 20/12 TOCOM nil nil 917 9) Oslo Trader --- Splat 20/12 20/12 26/12 nil TOCOM nil 9,973 --- S.Coil 20/12 20/12 26/12 nil TOCOM nil 1,958 --- Spipe 20/12 20/12 26/12 TOCOM nil nil 7,000 10) Swaraj Deep --- Genl 28/11 28/11 22/12 nil TOCOM nil 102 11) Suvarna Swarajya --- SKO 19/12 20/12 21/12 nil TOCOM nil 7,000 --- HSD 19/12 20/12 21/12 2,600 2,000 nil COMP --- Naptha 19/12 20/12 21/12 1,000 nil nil 11,500 12) Pratiba chandra --- FOIL 19/12 20/12 20/12 nil TOCOM nil 2,955 13) Jag Pushpa --- HSD 17/12 18/12 21/12 nil 16,900 nil 7,500 14) Maersk Dalton --- Cont 18/12 19/12 20/12 nil nil 661/456182/330 15) Jervis Bay --- Cont 18/12 18/12 20/12 nil nil 786/826204/233 16) Leo Authority --- Cont 18/12 18/12 20/12 nil nil 456/588236/508 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Tiger Shark BTL Cont nil nil 1400/1400 20/12 2) FS Beach Albert MAIZE 12,500 nil nil 20/12 3) Hoegh Oslo Parekh Cars 2,300 nil nil 20/12 4) Tci Shakti TCIS LOG nil 422 nil 20/12 5) Hyundai Stride HYUNDAI Cont nil nil 1000/1000 21/12 6) Kara Sea Atlantic COIL nil 81,277 nil 21/12 7) New Dynamic Seacons Cont nil nil 800/800 21/12 8) Crystal Atlan IOC LOIL nil 4,500 nil 21/12 9) MSC Levina MSC Agen Cont nil nil 1000/1000 21/12 10) Ocean Success JMB GB 2,500 nil nil 21/12 11) Swarna Ganga SCI C.OIL nil 56,552 nil 21/12 12) Orchids Atlan HP FOIL nil 1,800 nil 21/12 13) Western Charm Seaways N.Fert nil 15,150 nil 22/12 14) Jade Arrow Parekh Cars 3,400 nil nil 22/12 15) Kota Pekarang PIL Cont nil nil 1500/1500 22/12 16) Ocean Seagull PUYVAST S.PIPE nil 625 nil 22/12 S.Plat nil 300 nil 22/12 17) L Amanda SEACONS Cont nil nil 900/900 22/12 18) Ambrosia WILHELMS C.OIL nil 73,406 nil 23/12 19) Mol Komati MITSUI Cont nil nil 875/850 23/12 20) Siva Ghent JMB Molas 20,000 nil nil 23/12 21) Feng Hai JESPA C.POIL nil 1,500 nil 23/12 22) Bunga Teratai AISSA Cont nil nil 1000/1000 23/12 23) Arabian Express RELAY Cont nil nil 800/800 23/12 24) Apl Bangkok APL Cont nil nil 800/600 23/12 25) Cielo De Londra SEAPORT CSFOIL nil 15,000 nil 23/12 26) Nord Dubai BENLINE S.Scrap nil 29,999 nil 24/12 27) Golden Brilliance JMC POIL nil 7,500 nil 24/12 28) Cma Cgm Lapis Cma-Agen Cont nil nil 600/600 24/12 29) OXL Lotus Everett Spipe 1,500 nil nil 25/12 30) Jinyunhe Seacons Cont nil nil 700/700 25/12 31) Mag Way HARI LOG nil 4,700 nil 25/12 32) Hai Phong PRADEEP JB Bary 2,800 nil nil 25/12 33) Tigris SICAL LSTONE nil 51,160 nil 25/12 34) Lavender Ace Parekh Proj/Cars 2,100 122 nil 25/12 35) Glovis Prestige Parekh TRUCKS/CA 3,800 250 nil 26/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL