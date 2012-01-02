Jan 02- Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 19 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 42 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Magway --- LOG 27/12 31/12 04/01 nil 1,064 nil 2,757 2) Everest --- SCOIL 31/12 01/01 08/01 nil 699 nil 10,591 --- GB 31/12 01/01 08/01 TOCOM nil nil 16,500 --- SCOIL 31/12 01/01 08/01 nil TOCOM nil 3,003 3) Fs Beach --- Maize 20/12 24/12 03/01 60 nil nil 10,550 4) Anke --- JB Bary 31/12 02/01 03/01 TOCOM nil nil 3,000 5) Nancowry --- Gen 01/01 01/01 02/01 nil 106 nil 15 6) Sun Glory --- Spipe 25/12 25/12 02/01 nil TOCOM nil 3,198 --- SCOIL 25/12 25/12 02/01 nil TOCOM nil 3,147 --- GB 25/12 25/12 02/01 2,561 TOCOM nil 2,101 7) Hanjin Vancovery --- CNTR 31/12 01/01 02/01 nil nil 808/nil 610/nil 8) Arabian Express --- CNTR 31/12 02/01 02/01 nil nil n.a.700/800 9) TcI Xps --- CNTR 31/12 31/12 04/01 nil nil 18/nil 115/nil 10) Ananya Naree --- UREA 29/12 01/01 07/01 nil 3,650 nil 23,666 11) Odigratir --- MOP 25/12 28/12 06/01 nil 2,650 nil 28,070 12) Ikan Jenahar --- Dolomite 31/12 01/01 03/01 nil 13,000 nil 17,100 13) Siva Ghent --- Molas 01/01 01/01 05/01 5,300 nil nil 14,600 14) Ocea Seagul --- Spipe 22/12 22/12 03/01 nil TOCOM nil 625 --- SCOIL 22/12 22/12 03/01 nil TOCOM nil 5,463 --- GB 22/12 22/12 03/01 TOCOM nil nil 9,000 15) Morning Glory --- COIL 28/12 31/12 02/02 nil 62,000 nil 17,000 16) Harsha Prem --- HSD 29/12 01/01 03/01 nil nil nil 3,500 --- MSO 29/12 01/01 03/01 nil 3,800 nil 3,200 17) Cape Nemo --- CNTR 30/12 31/12 02/01 nil nil 562/848 451/31 18) Msc Levina --- CNTR 30/12 31/12 02/01 nil nil 342/nil 766/nil 19) Maersk Darli --- CNTR 01/01 01/01 03/01 nil nil n.a. 1,100/900 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Maersk Delmont Maersk ConT/CONT nil nil 900/900 01/02 2) Stena Chronos Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 01/02 3) Antonia Chowbr HRCOIL nil 19,155 nil 01/02 4) Sagittaris Seacons CONT/CONT nil nil 800/850 01/03 5) Hyundai Bridge HyuNDAI ConT/CONT nil nil 1,000/1,000 01/03 6) Yue You Unicorn CPOIL nil 10,340 nil 01/03 7) Tiger Bridge BTL CONT/CONT nil nil 1,400/1,400 01/03 8) New Dynamic Seacons CONT/CONT nil nil 700/800 01/03 9) Sima Sabha St John CONT/CONT nil nil 400/800 01/03 10) Genius Star GAC Splat nil 3,041 nil 01/04 11) TCI Surya TCI conT/CONT nil nil 236/210 01/04 12) Global Dream Parekh SCOIl nil 13,650 nil 01/04 13) Sanya NYK Line CONT/CONT nil nil 980/900 01/05 14) Bosporus Bridge KSAP CONT/CONT nil nil 2,50/2,500 01/05 15) Valpoceilla PSTS GB 17,000 nil nil 01/05 16) OXL Lotus Everett Spipe 1,500 nil nil 01/06 17) Gallant Wave Evergreen CONT/CONT nil nil 890/950 01/06 18) Dyna Imperial Drdgr nil nil nil 01/06 19) Bulk Flower Puyvast GB 7,000 nil nil 01/06 20) Pac Denab ULA Trucks nil 2,589 nil 01/07 21) Taiwan Express Inchape CONT/CONT nil nil 700/700 01/07 22) Global Sun Interocn Cstone 25,000 nil nil 01/10 23) Hyundai Future HyuNDAI CONT/CONT nil nil 1,000/1,000 01/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL