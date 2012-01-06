Jan 06- Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 20 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 43 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Yue You --- CPOIL 03/01 05/01 06/01 nil 1,300 nil 9,040 2) Everest --- SCOIL 31/12 01/01 08/01 nil 1,299 nil 507 --- GB 31/12 01/01 08/01 3,887 nil nil 9,688 --- Steel 31/12 01/01 08/01 nil 541 nil 304 3) Everrich --- CPOIL 04/01 06/01 06/01 nil TOCOM nil 6,699 4) Fs Beach --- Maize 20/12 24/12 08/01 1,000 nil nil 4,775 5) Swaraj Dweep --- Genl 20/12 24/12 08/01 nil TOCOM nil 25 6) Dynamic Ocean --- Maize 01/01 03/01 06/01 1,700 nil nil COMP 7) Antonia --- HRCOIL 02/01 03/01 07/01 nil 8,226 nil 4,129 8) Genius Star --- Splat 04/01 06/01 06/01 nil TOCOM nil 3,041 9) Sanya --- CNTR 05/01 05/01 06/01 nil nil618/1013 240/0 10) Sima Sahba --- CNTR 05/01 05/01 06/01 nil nil 200/nil 200 11) Tci Surya --- CNTR 04/01 04/01 07/01 nil nil 149/8 140 12) Ananya Naree --- UREA 29/12 01/01 07/01 nil 2,050 nil 12,766 13) Odigratir --- MOP 25/12 28/12 09/01 nil 5,800 nil 12,670 14) Dubai Ambassador --- L.Stone 31/12 03/01 07/01 nil 14,000 nil 11,000 15) Four Island --- COIL 29/12 04/01 08/01 nil 60,000 nil 16,078 16) Nilfur Sultan --- CSFOIL 01/01 03/01 06/01 nil 2,750 nil 5,250 17) Eagle Meerut --- MSO 02/01 04/01 06/01 nil 3,000 nil 500 18) Eagle Meerut --- HSD 02/01 04/01 ----- TOCOM nil nil 6,000 19) Gallant Wave --- CNTR 06/01 06/01 07/01 nil nil 4 799 20) Sagittarius --- CNTR 05/01 05/01 06/01 nil nil 513/236321/575 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Pac Denab ULA Trucks nil 2,589 nil 01/06 2) Prem Mala Atlan-IOC HSD nil 30,000 nil 01/06 3) Bulk Flower Puyvast GB 7,000 nil nil 01/07 4) APL Bankok APL CNTR nil nil 800/600 01/07 5) Leo Authority NYK Line CNTR nil nil 950/900 01/08 6) Rickmers Seoul ULA Genl/Spl/Spi 500 nil 6/2,640/336 01/08 7) Jag Prakash JMB HSD nil 25,000 nil 01/08 8) Maersk Dauphun Maersk CNTR nil nil 900/900 01/08 9) Arabian Express Relay CNTR nil nil 900/950 01/08 10) Taiwan Express Inchape CNTR nil nil 700/700 01/09 11) Advance PescadoresHunter Spipe nil 700/5300 nil 01/09 12) Faneromnsi JMB R.Phos nil 29,200 nil 01/09 13) Wan Hiai 262 Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2,000/2,000 01/09 14) Cathrine Rickmers Maersk CNTR nil nil 900/900 01/09 15) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 01/10 16) Wan Hai 266 Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2,000/2,000 01/10 17) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 900/900 01/12 18) Csav Rio Bla CSAV Cars 1,250 nil nil 13/01 19) Borchali Seaports CSFOIL nil 6,500 nil 13/01 20) Mol Komati Mitsui CNTR nil nil 1,200/1,200 13/01 21) An Shun Jiang Costo Spipe nil 5,331 nil 13/01 22) Cma Agm Jade CMA-AGEN CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 14/01 23) Sat Nunki IOSa Cstone 25,000 nil nil 14/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL