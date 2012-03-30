Mar 30- Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 14
Waiting Vessels 00
Expected Vessels 32
Total Vessles 46
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Glovis Century --- Cars 29/03 29/03 30/03 4,200 nil nil 161
2) Great Immensity --- GB 27/03 27/03 05/04 6,015 nil nil 21,152
3) Densalion --- Bary 23/03 25/03 31/03 1,000 nil nil COMP
--- JB Bary 23/03 25/03 31/03 6,790 nil nil 2,785
4) Skyhigh Sw --- Splat 27/03 27/03 04/04 nil TOCOM nil 3,150
5) Kobarid --- Spipe 25/03 25/03 31/03 nil TOCOM nil 997
--- SCOIL 25/03 25/03 31/03 nil n.a. nil n.a.
--- GB 25/03 25/03 31/03 2,548 nil nil 108
6) Sanya --- CNTR 29/03 29/03 30/03 nil nil1137/854 n.a.
7) TCI Surya --- CNTR 28/03 28/03 30/03 nil nil 170/18 160
8) Malaspina Castle --- GB 28/03 28/03 03/04 1,990 nil nil 15,826
9) Fesco Ob --- R.Phos 26/03 26/03 30/03 nil 4,600 nil 200
10) Gati Pride --- Cont 13/12 28/12 30/03 nil nil n.a. n.a.
11) Pratiibha Neera --- FOIL 27/03 28/03 30/03 nil 1,700 nil 2,600
--- LDO 27/03 28/03 30/03 nil 60 nil COMP
--- LSHS 27/03 28/03 30/03 nil 10,140 nil 1,660
12) Jag Prachi --- FOIL 30/03 30/03 31/03 nil TOCOM nil 15,000
13) Hyundai Bridge --- CNTR 27/03 28/03 30/03 nil nil 525/501433/551
14) MSC Sieeria --- CNTR 27/03 28/03 30/03 nil nil 381/327275/190
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Therea Venus Interocn CSFOIL nil 18,300 nil 30/03
2) Elsin Rani Hari LOG nil 2,000 nil 30/03
3) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 30/03
4) Dynantak Seaports POIL nil 6,500 nil 30/03
5) Great Blossom Cosco SCOIL nil 5,404 nil 31/03
6) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 31/03
7) Ashpat Alliance Atlan-HP Bitumen nil 3,500 nil 31/03
8) Jag Preeti Atlan-IOC FOIL nil 5,000 nil 31/03
9) Asian Legend Parekh Cars 3,650 nil nil 31/03
10) Leo Authority NYK Line CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 04/01
11) Callo Bridge KSAP CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 04/01
12) Skyhigh Sw Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 04/01
13) Egs Crest Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 04/01
14) Ebrahmi Ali Hus Fairmax B Metal 1,800 nil nil 04/01
15) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 146/140 04/01
16) Cma Cgm Lapis CMA-Agen CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 04/01
17) M T Yong Xing ZhouIOSA FOIL 35,000 nil nil 04/01
18) Violet SICAL L Stone nil 48,000 nil 04/01
19) Seoul Tower Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 04/02
20) Maersk Daleno Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 04/02
21) BK Boss Seatrans M.Scale 20,000 nil nil 04/02
22) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 04/03
23) Nancowry A&N CNTR nil nil 25/25 04/03
24) Golden Brilliance JMC POIL nil 2,000 nil 04/03
25) Desh Garima SCI COIL nil 92,432 nil 04/03
26) Grande Fortuna Puyvast Spipe/SCOIL nil 92/4132 nil 04/03
27) St John Victory St John CNTR nil nil 650/700 04/03
28) Feng Hai JMC POIL nil 7,500 nil 04/03
29) Baku Benline COIL nil 83,803 nil 04/04
30) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 900/900 04/04
31) Mesamar Merchant Sulph nil 9,700 nil 04/04
32) Brilliant Pesca GAC SBIL/Splat nil 3,081/860 nil 04/05
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL