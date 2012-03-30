Mar 30- Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessles 46 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Glovis Century --- Cars 29/03 29/03 30/03 4,200 nil nil 161 2) Great Immensity --- GB 27/03 27/03 05/04 6,015 nil nil 21,152 3) Densalion --- Bary 23/03 25/03 31/03 1,000 nil nil COMP --- JB Bary 23/03 25/03 31/03 6,790 nil nil 2,785 4) Skyhigh Sw --- Splat 27/03 27/03 04/04 nil TOCOM nil 3,150 5) Kobarid --- Spipe 25/03 25/03 31/03 nil TOCOM nil 997 --- SCOIL 25/03 25/03 31/03 nil n.a. nil n.a. --- GB 25/03 25/03 31/03 2,548 nil nil 108 6) Sanya --- CNTR 29/03 29/03 30/03 nil nil1137/854 n.a. 7) TCI Surya --- CNTR 28/03 28/03 30/03 nil nil 170/18 160 8) Malaspina Castle --- GB 28/03 28/03 03/04 1,990 nil nil 15,826 9) Fesco Ob --- R.Phos 26/03 26/03 30/03 nil 4,600 nil 200 10) Gati Pride --- Cont 13/12 28/12 30/03 nil nil n.a. n.a. 11) Pratiibha Neera --- FOIL 27/03 28/03 30/03 nil 1,700 nil 2,600 --- LDO 27/03 28/03 30/03 nil 60 nil COMP --- LSHS 27/03 28/03 30/03 nil 10,140 nil 1,660 12) Jag Prachi --- FOIL 30/03 30/03 31/03 nil TOCOM nil 15,000 13) Hyundai Bridge --- CNTR 27/03 28/03 30/03 nil nil 525/501433/551 14) MSC Sieeria --- CNTR 27/03 28/03 30/03 nil nil 381/327275/190 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Therea Venus Interocn CSFOIL nil 18,300 nil 30/03 2) Elsin Rani Hari LOG nil 2,000 nil 30/03 3) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 30/03 4) Dynantak Seaports POIL nil 6,500 nil 30/03 5) Great Blossom Cosco SCOIL nil 5,404 nil 31/03 6) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 31/03 7) Ashpat Alliance Atlan-HP Bitumen nil 3,500 nil 31/03 8) Jag Preeti Atlan-IOC FOIL nil 5,000 nil 31/03 9) Asian Legend Parekh Cars 3,650 nil nil 31/03 10) Leo Authority NYK Line CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 04/01 11) Callo Bridge KSAP CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 04/01 12) Skyhigh Sw Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 04/01 13) Egs Crest Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 04/01 14) Ebrahmi Ali Hus Fairmax B Metal 1,800 nil nil 04/01 15) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 146/140 04/01 16) Cma Cgm Lapis CMA-Agen CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 04/01 17) M T Yong Xing ZhouIOSA FOIL 35,000 nil nil 04/01 18) Violet SICAL L Stone nil 48,000 nil 04/01 19) Seoul Tower Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 04/02 20) Maersk Daleno Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 04/02 21) BK Boss Seatrans M.Scale 20,000 nil nil 04/02 22) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 04/03 23) Nancowry A&N CNTR nil nil 25/25 04/03 24) Golden Brilliance JMC POIL nil 2,000 nil 04/03 25) Desh Garima SCI COIL nil 92,432 nil 04/03 26) Grande Fortuna Puyvast Spipe/SCOIL nil 92/4132 nil 04/03 27) St John Victory St John CNTR nil nil 650/700 04/03 28) Feng Hai JMC POIL nil 7,500 nil 04/03 29) Baku Benline COIL nil 83,803 nil 04/04 30) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 900/900 04/04 31) Mesamar Merchant Sulph nil 9,700 nil 04/04 32) Brilliant Pesca GAC SBIL/Splat nil 3,081/860 nil 04/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL