Apr 02- Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 15 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Dahiatul Kabur --- Sugar 29/03 01/04 07/04 561 nil nil 13,439 2) Asian Legend --- Cars 01/04 01/04 03/04 TOOCM nil nil 3,650 --- Trucks 01/04 01/04 03/04 1,397 nil nil 282 3) Great Immensity --- GB 27/03 27/03 03/04 5,462 nil nil 3,082 4) Malaspina Castle --- GB 28/03 28/03 03/04 2,182 nil nil 3,545 5) Skyhigh Sw --- Splat 27/03 27/03 04/04 nil 1,538 nil COMP --- GB 27/03 27/03 04/04 451 nil nil 4,549 6) Keitum --- JB Bary 30/03 30/03 03/04 TOOCM nil nil 1,800 7) Ebrahim Ali Hussai--- B.Metal 01/04 01/04 04/04 310 nil nil 1,490 8) Callo Bridge --- CNTR 31/03 01/04 02/04 nil nil1331/580 n..a 9) Elsin Rani --- LOG 30/03 30/03 05/04 nil 782 nil 265 10) Violet --- L Stone 01/04 02/04 05/04 nil 100 nil 47,900 11) Gati Pride --- CNTR 13/12 28/12 02/04 nil nil n.a. n..a 12) Theresa Venus --- CSFOIL 30/03 30/03 03/04 nil 7,000 nil 7,410 13) MT Yong Xing Zhou --- FOIL 01/04 02/04 05/04 TOOCM nil nil 35,000 14) Tiger Pearl --- CNTR 28/03 02/04 05/04 nil nil n.a. 1,200/1,400 15) Gallant Wave --- CNTR 30/03 02/04 03/04 nil nil n.a. 850/950 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Skyhigh Sw Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 04/02 2) Egs Crest Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 04/02 3) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 04/02 4) BK Boss Seatrans M.Scale 20,000 nil nil 04/02 5) Cma Cgm Lapis CMA-AGen CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 04/02 6) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 04/03 7) Nancowry A&N CNTR nil nil 25/25 04/03 8) Maersk Dale Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000/1,000 04/03 9) Desh Garima SCI COIL nil 92,432 nil 04/03 10) Grande Fortuna Puyvast Spipe/SCOIL nil 92/4132 nil 04/03 11) St John Victory St John CNTR nil nil 650/700 04/03 12) Feng Hai JMC POIL nil 7,500 nil 04/03 13) Chembu Jakarta JMB BOIL nil 1,500 nil 04/03 14) Harsha Prem Sanco BP HSD nil 10,000 nil 04/03 15) Mesamar Merchant Sulph nil 9,700 nil 04/03 16) Baku Benline COIL nil 83,803 nil 04/04 17) Golden Brilliance JMC POIL nil 2,000 nil 04/04 18) Unicorn Dolphin Jmc Maize 7,000 nil nil 04/04 19) Brilliant Pesca GAC SBIL/Splat nil 3081/860 nil 04/05 20) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 900/900 04/05 21) Nalinee Naree ULA Spipe 6,000 nil nil 04/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL