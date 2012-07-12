Jul 12- Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessels 44 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Golden Trader --- SCOIL 08/07 08/07 13/07 2,292 nil nil 13,056 2) Albus --- Sugar 06/07 09/07 15/07 2,874 nil nil 18,916 3) Ocean Dominence --- Splat 07/07 07/07 14/07 nil nil n.a. 1,354 --- Spipe 07/07 07/07 14/07 nil nil n.a. 1,285 --- SCOIL 07/07 07/07 14/07 nil nil n.a. 268 4) Deal Castle --- GB 01/07 05/07 13/07 n.a. nil nil 8,460 5) TCI Xps --- LOG 10/07 10/07 14/07 nil 498 nil 980 --- CNTR 10/07 10/07 14/07 nil nil n.a. 146 6) Izumo --- CNTR 12/07 12/07 13/07 nil nil n.a.1000/1000 7) Sety --- L.Stone 07/07 07/07 12/07 nil 8,000 nil 3,982 8) Ks Express --- Dolomite 08/07 09/07 13/07 nil 8,000 nil 15,000 9) Nilurfer Sultan --- CSFOIL 06/07 09/07 12/07 nil 3,800 nil 2,700 10) Trotisky Bridge --- FOIL 10/07 12/07 13/07 200 nil nil 14,500 11) Swarna Kaveri --- HSD 06/07 10/07 12/07 nil 17,500 nil 9,858 12) Hyundai Highway --- CNTR 11/07 11/07 13/07 nil nil 630/30605/940 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Gati Pride Gati CNTR nil nil 220/210 12/07 2) Guyoyu JESPA Gypsum nil 49,500 nil 12/07 3) Aigeorgis SICAL L.Stone nil 48,200 nil 12/07 4) Hoegh Xiamen Parekh Cars 1,000 nil nil 12/07 5) Triumph Atlantic MS nil 8,676 nil 12/07 Atlantic HSD nil 9,947 nil 12/07 6) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 13/07 7) Cape Nemo Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 13/07 8) Vishwa Vikas Samsara SCOIL nil 8,834 nil 13/07 9) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 13/07 10) Palachem I Interocn CSFOIL nil 9,420 nil 13/07 11) Belsize Park Interocn CSFOIL nil 8,000 nil 13/07 12) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 775/750 13/07 13) Maersk Wave Parekh Cars 4,100 nil nil 14/07 14) Hs Bizet CMA-AGEN CNTR nil nil 6000/6000 15/07 15) Iwashiro NYK Line CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 15/07 16) Kota Kaya PIL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 15/07 17) Sider King Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 15/07 18) Stx Knight JMB CPOIL nil 5,000 nil 15/07 19) Bw Columbia GAC HSD nil 20,000 nil 15/07 20) Trans Worldmark Imperial Spipe nil 515 nil 16/07 21) Jervis Bay Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 16/07 22) Nele Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 16/07 23) United Star GAC COIL nil 138,258 nil 16/07 24) Hyundai Bridge Hyunda CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/07 25) Argent Iris GAC BOIL nil 3,347 nil 17/07 26) Asian Empire Parekh Excav/Cars 3,800 30 nil 17/07 27) Loai Iv Seastar JB Bary 4,000 nil nil 18/07 28) Manuela BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 18/07 29) Nv Anna Barbara SICAL L Stone nil 51,181 nil 18/07 30) Ocean Concord Hunter Splat nil 6,671 nil 19/07 31) Marinos Seacons CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 19/07 32) Queen Ace Parekh Cars 5,100 nil nil 19/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL