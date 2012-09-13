Sep 13Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessels 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Sea Force nil POIL 10/0910/0913/09 nil nil nil 4,500 2) nil CPOIL ----- ----- ----- nil 3,100 nil 750 3) Deal nil SCOIL 07/09 07/09 14/09 nil 162 nil 478 4) nil Splat ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 374 5) nil Spipe ----- ----- ----- nil 1,090 nil 1,197 6) nil HRCOIL ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 518 7) Northern Highway nil Excav 13/09 13/09 13/09 nil nil nil 200 8) nil Trucks ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 650 9) J King nil Spipe 11/09 11/09 14/09 nil 854 nil 1,012 10) Izumo nil Cont 13/09 13/09 16/09 nil nil 7795/1000 11) Zhonghai nil S.Scrap 12/09 12/09 22/09 nil 3,750 nil 39,521 12) Go Trader nil S.SCOIL 12/09 12/09 13/09 nil 790 nil 1,813 13) Pratibha Neera nil FOIL 11/09 11/09 14/09 nil nil nil 7,000 14) nil LSHS ----- ----- ----- nil 7,550 nil 100 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hyundai Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 13/09 2) Prudent Atlan MSO/HSD nil 17,865 nil 13/09 3) Prem Mala Atlan-IOC HSD nil 29,914 nil 13/09 4) Isolde Parekh Excav/cars 1,400 20 nil 14/09 5) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 840/850 14/09 6) Uni Prosper Evergreen CNTR nil nil 850/850 14/09 7) Dn Vatan Seaways Urea nil 38,000 nil 14/09 8) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 14/09 9) Jag Prakash Sanco-BP HSD nil 16,000 nil 14/09 10) SCI Prestige SCI CNTR nil nil 900/900 15/09 11) CmaCgmQuartz CMA CNTR nil nil 1,000/1000 15/09 12) Fodas Pescadores Unitran HRCOIL 8,000 nil nil 15/09 13) Star Manx JMB S.Scrap nil 49,500 nil 16/09 14) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil 1,000 nil 16/09 15) Faith Interocn MOP nil 15,000 nil 16/09 16) Apj Kais SICAL Lstone nil 50,520 nil 16/09 17) Safmarine Ngam Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 17/09 18) Maersk Delmot Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,200 17/09 19) Jag Lalit JMB COIL nil 137,442 nil 17/09 20) Global vika Interocn CSFOIL nil 8,000 nil 17/09 21) Hyundai Future Hyuundai CNTR nil 1,000 nil 18/09 22) Dagat Blue GAC SCOIL nil 2,122 nil 19/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL