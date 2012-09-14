Sep 14- Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessels 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Semua nil POIL 12/09 13/12 14/09 nil 2,300 nil 1,700 2) Zhonghai nil S.Scrap 12/09 12/09 22/09 nil 5,150 nil 34,371 3) Prudent nil MSO 13/12 13/12 16/12 nil 500 nil 15,420 nil HSD 13/12 13/12 16/12 nil 9,900 nil 7,965 4) Prem nil HSD 13/12 14/12 15/12 nil nil nil 29,914 5) Uni Prosper nil CNTR 14/12 14/12 15/12 nil nil 62821/542 6) Hyundai nil CNTR 13/12 13/12 14/12 nil nil1353/500141/413 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Dn Vatan Seaways Urea nil 38,000 nil 14/09 2) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1200/500 14/09 3) Passat BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 14/09 4) Jag Sanco-BP HSD nil 16,000 nil 14/09 5) Fodas Unitran HRCOIL 8,000 nil nil 14/09 6) Isolde Parekh cars 1,400 20 nil 15/09 7) Cma CMA CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 15/09 8) TCI Arjun TCI CNTR nil nil 140 15/09 9) Genius Eastersl JB Bary 6,000 nil nil 15/09 10) Star Manx JMB S.Scrap nil 49,500 nil 16/09 11) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil 1000/1000 nil 16/09 12) Apj Kais SICAL Lstone nil 50,520 nil 16/09 13) SCI Prestige SCI CNTR nil nil 900/900 16/09 14) Hoegh Parekh Cars 3,400 nil nil 17/09 15) Faith Interocn MOP nil 15,000 nil 17/09 16) Safmarine Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/09 17) Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 17/09 18) Jag Lalit JMB COIL nil 137,442 nil 17/09 19) Global vika Interocn CSFOIL nil 8,000 nil 17/09 20) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/09 21) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/09 22) Hyundai Hyundai CNTR nil 1000/1000 nil 18/09 23) Alkividas Interocn Molas 24,000 nil nil 18/09 24) Dagat GAC SCOIL nil 2,122 nil 19/09 25) Coromande Seacons CNTR nil nil 950/900 19/09 26) Maersk Interocn CSFOIL nil 8,000 nil 19/09 27) Star Seatrans Dolomite nil 41,500 nil 20/09 28) X Press Seacons CNTR nil nil 1000/100 20/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL