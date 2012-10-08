Oct 08- Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessels 42 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Nancowry nil Genl 31/08 31/08 -----TO COME nil nil 25 nil Genl 31/08 31/08 ----- nilTO COME nil 47 2) Maersk Wave nil Cars 30/09 08/10 -----TO COME nil nil 3,500 3) Diamond Star nil GB 04/10 04/10 14/10 1,202 nil nil 10,298 nil SCOIL 04/10 04/10 14/10 nil 2,425 nil 608 4) Swaraj Deep nil Genl 07/10 07/10 10/10 nil n.a. nil n.a. 5) Alam Aman li nil Cstone 07/10 07/10 11/10 245 nil nil 35,755 6) Jia Tai nil Dolomite 06/10 06/10 09/10 nil 11,192 nil 33,000 7) Ocean Leader nil S.Scrap 02/10 03/10 11/10 nil 4,884 nil 13,615 8) Amity nil R.Phos 06/10 06/10 09/10 nil 7,921 nil 7,900 9) Atlas Constructor nil B.Metal 04/12 04/12 08/10 n.a. nil nil n.a. 10) Osm Arena nil Dolomite 03/10 03/10 09/10 nil n.a. nil n.a. 11) CLipper Karen nil CPOIL 07/10 07/10 09/10 nilTO COME nil 5,000 12) Maersk Delano nil CNTR 08/10 08/10 08/10 nil nil 403 597 13) Safmarine Ngami nil CNTR 08/10 08/10 09/10 nil nil TO COME 1,000 14) Iwashiro nil CNTR 07/10 07/10 08/10 nil nil 441/11559/989 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Pratibha Warna nil HSD/MSO nil 26520/7900 nil 07/10 --- 2) Swarna Kauvery nil HSD/SKO nil 10000/10000 nil 08/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Go Trader Viking SCOIL nil 2,603 nil 22/08 2) Northern Highway KSAP Excav/Trucks 650 200 nil 22/08 3) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/ 22/08 4) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/ 22/08 5) Prudent Atlan-IOC MSO nil 15,920 nil 22/08 Atlan-IOC HSD nil 17,865 nil 22/08 6) Prem Mala Atlan-IOC HSD nil 29,914 nil 22/08 7) Swarna Kalash Atlan-IOC HSD nil 25,000 nil 22/08 8) Isolde Parekh Excav/cars 1,400 20 nil 23/08 9) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 840/850 23/08 10) Dn Vatan Seaways Urea nil 38,000 nil 24/08 11) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1200/5 24/08 12) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/14 24/08 13) Jag Prakash Sanco-BP HSD nil 16,000 nil 24/08 14) Uni Prosper Evergreen CNTR nil nil 850/850 24/08 15) Hoegh Manila Parekh Cars 3,400 nil nil 25/08 16) SCI Prestige SCI CNTR nil nil 900/9 25/08 17) Cma Cgm Quartz CMA-AGgen CNTR nil nil 1000/1 25/08 18) Star Manx JMB S.Scrap nil 49,500 nil 26/08 19) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil 1000/1 nil 26/08 20) Faith Interocn MOP nil 15,000 nil 26/08 21) Apj Kais SICAL Lstone nil 50,520 nil 26/08 22) Safmarine Ngam Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1 26/08 23) Maersk Delmot Maersk CNTR nil nil 1200/12 27/08 24) Jag Lalit JMB COIL nil 137,442 nil 27/08 25) Global vika Interocn CSFOIL nil 8,000 nil 27/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL