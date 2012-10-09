Oct 09Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessles 49 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Nancowry nil Pasngr 31/08 31/08 10/10 nil nil nil nil Nancowry nil Genl 31/08 31/08 ----- nil nil nil 25 Nancowry nil Genl 31/08 31/08 ----- nil nil nil 47 2) Diamond Star nil GB 04/10 04/10 12/10 1,572 nil nil 8,726 Diamond Star nil SCOIL ----- ----- ----- nil 608 nil nil 3) Swaraj nil Genl 07/10 07/10 10/10 140 113 nil nil 4) Alam Aman li nil Cstone 07/10 07/10 11/10 5,288 nil nil 30,467 5) Jia Tai nil Dolomite 06/10 06/10 09/10 nil 9,848 nil 2,898 6) Ocean Leader nil S.Scrap 02/10 03/10 11/10 nil 4,492 nil 9,123 7) Amity nil R.Phos 06/10 06/10 09/10 nil 6,602 nil 1,298 8) Atlas Constr nil B.Metal 04/10 04/10 09/10 nil nil nil nil 9) Diamond Star nil L Stone 04/10 04/10 09/10 nil 11,150 nil 925 10) Osm Arena nil Dolomite 03/10 03/10 09/10 nil nil nil nil 11) Akamas nil FOIL 08/10 08/10 13/10 1,800 nil nil 33,200 12) Swarna Kauvery nil HSD 08/10 08/10 09/10 nil 9,300 nil 700 Swarna Kauvery nil SKO ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 10,000 13) Safmarine Ngami nil ConT 08/10 08/10 09/10 nil nil574/1316926/184 14) TCI Surya nil ConT 09/10 09/10 09/10 nil nil nil200/240 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Pratibha Warna nil HSD/MSO 26,520 7,900 nil 07/10 --- 2) Pratibha Cauvery nil Supply nil nil nil 08/10 --- 3) Cape Magnus nil ConT/CONT nil 1,400 1,400 08/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ocean Felicity Hunter splat nil 4,398 nil 10/09 nil nil Spipe nil nil nil ----- 2) Coromadenl Seacons ConT/CONT nil 1,845 850/950 10/09 3) Hyundai Prog Hyundai ConT nil 1,000 1,000 10/09 4) Vedika Prem Atlan-IOc HSD/MSO nil 24,086 nil 10/10 5) Bux Hill Msc-Agen ConT nil 1,500 1,500 10/10 6) Chembulk Jakarta Jespa Poil nil 5,500 nil 10/10 nil nil Cp oil nil 1,500 nil ----- nil nil Cpko nil 1,000 nil ----- 7) Asia Adventure JMC POIL nil 3,250 nil 10/10 8) Atlas Constructor S.Chart B Metal 5,000 nil nil 10/11 9) Bharati S S.Chart Supply nil nil nil 10/11 10) Jag Praksh Sanco HSD nil 15,000 nil 10/11 11) Ocean Friend Puyvast splat 5,000 906 nil 10/11 nil nil nil nil 1,568 nil ----- nil nil SCO nil nil nil ----- 12) Xpress Undus Seacons ConT/CONT nil 975 1,100 10/11 13) Uni Prosper Evergreen ConT/CONT nil 850 750 10/12 14) Wil Helm Mitsui ConT/CONT nil 825 800 10/12 15) Tiger Bridge BTL ConT/CONT nil 1,400 1,400 10/12 16) Euro Max BTL ConT/CONT nil 1,400 1,400 10/12 17) Tug Mermaid JMB Tug nil nil nil 10/12 18) Asian Venture Parekh Cars 4,500 nil nil 10/12 19) Atlas Const S.chart B.metal 500 nil nil 13/10 20) Bharathi S.chart Supply nil nil nil 13/10 21) Liquid Success Seaports POIL nil 6,500 nil 13/10 22) Spar Virgo Seapol L Stone nil 48,500 nil 13/10 23) Nordic Hunter GAC COIL nil 135,571 nil 13/10 24) HS Bizet CMA0AGen ConT/CONT nil 3,000 3,000 13/10 25) Hanjin Manzanillo Hanjin ConT/CONT nil 1,300 13,000 14/10 26) Delphinus Leader NYK Excav 560 nil nil 14/10 27) Ice Transporter Atlantic COIL nil 134,998 nil 14/10 28) Freja Baltic Interocn Naptha 35,000 nil nil 14/10 29) L Amanda Seacons ConT/CONT nil 1,100 1,100 14/10 30) Maersk Dalton Maersk ConT/CONT nil 1,200 1,200 15/10 31) Safmarine Ngami Maersk ConT/CONT nil 1,200 1,200 15/10 32) Hyundai Future Hyundai ConT/CONT nil 1,000 1,000 16/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL