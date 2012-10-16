Oct 16Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 30
Total Vessels 45
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Nancowry --- Genl 31/08 31/08 20/10 TOCOM nil nil 25
--- Genl 31/08 31/08 ----- nil TOCOM nil 47
2) Crystal Gold --- Wheat 14/10 15/10 20/10 TOCOM nil nil 24,000
3) Thoroco Sunrise --- GB 15/10 15/10 18/10 1,623 nil nil 3,377
4) Spar Virgo --- L Stone 13/10 13/10 16/10 nil 18,623 nil 1,500
5) Osm Arena --- Dolomite 03/10 03/10 20/10 nil n.a. nil n.a.
6) Jag Prakash --- HSD 10/10 15/10 17/10 nil 9,500 nil 5,500
7) Nordic Hunter --- COIL 14/10 14/10 16/10 nil 71,000 nil 2,571
8) Bux hill --- CNTR 16/10 16/10 17/10 nil nil TOCOM 2000/2000
9) TCI Arjun --- CNTR 14/10 15/10 16/10 nil nil 127/82 65
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Pratibha Neera --- FOIL/LSHS nil 819,666 nil 15/10 ---
2) Vedika Prem --- HSD nil 24,086 nil 15/10 ---
3) Jag Preeti --- FOIL 14,000 nil nil 14/10 ---
4) Ice Transporter --- COIL nil 134,998 nil 14/10 ---
5) Pratibha Warna --- MSO/HSd nil 26,500 nil 13/10 ---
6) Prudent --- ATF nil 3,998 nil 15/10 ---
--- SKO nil 2,996 nil 15/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Kobarid ASS GB/SCOIL 1,000 9,172 nil 16/10
2) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 16/10
3) Bharti S S.Chart Tug nil nil nil 16/10
4) Atlas Constructor S.Chart B Metal 5,000 nil nil 16/10
5) Suvarna Swarjaya Atlan IOC MSO/HSd nil 2,988 nil 16/10
6) Harsha Prem SANCO HSD nil 15,000 nil 16/10
7) Gati Majestic Gati CNTR nil nil 250/250 17/10
8) Bhairavi Atlan-Re oryxl nil 7,814 nil 17/10
9) Hoegh Oslo PArekh Cars/Trucks 25 10 nil 17/10
10) Freja Baltic Interocn Naptha 35,000 nil nil 18/10
11) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 18/10
12) Star Delta JMB R.Phos nil 33,000 nil 18/10
13) Elpida Gar SICAL Dolomite nil 50,538 nil 18/10
14) Desh Shakthi SCI COIL nil 146,837 nil 18/10
15) Morning Lucy Parekh Cars nil 15 nil 19/10
16) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 19/10
17) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1200 19/10
18) APL Skohna BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 19/10
19) Swarna Ganga SCI COIL nil 50,964 nil 19/10
20) Passero KSAP Trucks 490 nil nil 19/10
21) Jag Aparna JMB HSD nil 34,587 nil 19/10
22) PAC Altair ULA Spipe 4,472 nil nil 19/10
23) CMA CGM Jade CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 3000/3000 20/10
24) Athena Unitran Spipe nil 976 nil 20/10
25) Oxl Avator Everett JB Bary 6,625 nil nil 21/10
26) Safmarine Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 22/10
27) Jag Lakshita JMG cOIL nil 141,133 nil 22/10
28) Hyundai VladistovkHyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 23/10
29) Lime Galaxy GAC BOIL nil 4,179 nil 23/10
30) Cape Town Highway KSAP Trucks 420 100 nil 24/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL