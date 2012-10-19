Oct 19Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 31 Total Vessels 50 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Swaraj Dweep --- Genl 17/10 17/10 20/10 169 104 nil nil 2) Crystal Gold --- Wheat 14/10 15/10 25/10 600 nil nil 21,616 3) Scoter --- Sugar 15/10 16/10 25/10 nil 1,168 nil 18,028 4) Kobarid --- GB 16/10 16/10 23/10 TOCOM nil nil 11,500 --- SCOIL 16/10 16/10 23/10 nil 3,280 nil 2,490 5) Star Delta --- R.Phos 18/10 18/10 24/10 nil 3,160 nil 29,840 6) Elpida Gr --- Dolomite 18/10 18/10 23/10 nil 3,640 nil 46,898 7) Gati Majestic --- CNTR 17/10 17/10 21/10 nil nil 140 16/250 8) Nancowry --- Genl 31/08 31/08 20/08 nil TOCOM nil 25 9) Suvarna Swarajya --- MSO 16/10 17/10 19/10 nil 2,915 nil 73 10) Gloal Mercury --- CPOIL 18/10 19/10 22/10 nil TOCOM nil 11,500 11) Bhairavi --- Oryxl 17/10 19/10 20/10 nil 600 nil 7,214 12) Vedika Prem --- HSD 10/10 16/10 19/10 nil 14,000 nil 2,086 13) TCI Surya --- CNTR 18/10 18/10 21/10 nil nil 135 132/200 14) Iwaki --- CNTR 18/10 18/10 19/10 nil nil 881/691 119/309 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Preeti --- FOIL 14,000 nil nil 14/10 --- 2) Ice Transporter --- COIL nil 134,998 nil 14/10 --- 3) Prudent --- ATF/SKO nil 3,998 nil 15/10 --- --- SKO nil 2,996 nil 15/10 --- 4) Desh Shakthi --- COIL nil 146,837 nil 19/10 --- 6) Pratibha Warna --- MSO/HSd nil 26,500 nil 13/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jag Aparna JMB HSD nil 34,587 nil 19/10 2) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 19/10 3) APL Skohna BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 19/10 4) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1200 19/10 5) Passero KSAP Trucks 490 nil nil 19/10 6) Swarna Ganga SCI COIL nil 50,964 nil 19/10 7) CMA CGM Jade CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 3000/3000 20/10 9) Atlas Constructor S.Chart B.Metal 500 nil nil 20/10 10) Athena Unitran Spipe nil 976 nil 21/10 11) Morning Lucy Parekh Cars nil 15 nil 21/10 12) Sanya Seacons CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 21/10 13) Safmarine Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 22/10 14) Jag Lakshita JMG cOIL nil 141,133 nil 22/10 15) Lime Galaxy GAC BOIL nil 4,179 nil 22/10 16) Harsha Prem SANCO HSD nil 15,000 nil 22/10 17) Aalborg PSTS Spipe nil 9,510 nil 22/10 .) nil PSTS Splat nil 4,475 nil 22/10 .) nil PSTS SCOIL nil 2,046 nil 22/10 18) Noble Coral BPC SCOIL 1,622 nil nil 22/10 .) nil BPC SPIPE 186 nil nil 22/10 .) nil BPC Splat 390 nil nil 22/10 19) Fair Artemis Unicorin POIL nil 4,290 nil 22/10 20) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 15000/10000 23/10 21) Hyundai VladistovkHyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 23/10 22) Coromandel Exsim Seacons CNTR nil nil 800/800 23/10 23) Oxl Avator Everett JB Bary 6,625 nil nil 23/10 24) PAC Altair ULA Spipe 4,472 nil nil 24/10 25) Cape Town Highway KSAP Trucks 420 100 nil 24/10 26) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 25/10 28) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 26/10 29) Hoegh Kobe Merchant Cars 2500/58 nil nil 26/10 30) Merian Mitusi CNTR nil nil 900/900 26/10 31) Asian Chorus Parekh Cars 4,300 nil nil 26/10 32) Great Mary Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 26/10 34) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 267/200 18/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL