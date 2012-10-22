Oct 23- Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 44 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Aalborg nil SCOIL 22/10 22/10 31/10 nil nil nil 2,046 nil Spiple 22/10 22/10 31/10 nil nil nil 9,510 nil Splat 22/10 22/10 31/10 nil nil nil 4,475 2) Crystal Gold nil Wheat 14/10 15/10 25/10 1,032 nil nil 20,168 3) Scoter nil Sugar 15/10 16/10 25/10 nil 1,165 nil 15,496 4) M V Athena nil Spipe 21/10 21/10 23/10 nil nil nil 976 5) Kobarid nil GB 16/10 16/10 24/10 3,235 nil nil 6,167 6) Star Delta nil R.Phos 18/10 18/10 26/10 nil 2,449 nil 22,769 7) Elpida Gr nil Dolomite 18/10 18/10 23/10 nil 9,994 nil 10,050 8) Gati Majestic nil Cont 17/10 17/10 22/10 nil nil nil 250/16 9) Jag Aparna nil HSD 19/10 22/10 22/10 nil nil nil 34,587 10) Lime Galaxy nil BOIL 22/10 22/10 23/10 nil nil nil 4,179 11) Desh Shakthi nil COIL 19/10 21/10 23/10 nil 51,000 nil 95,837 12) Safmarine Ngami nil CNTR 22/10 22/10 23/10 nil nil nil10/1000 13) Sanya nil CNTR 22/10 22/10 23/10 nil nil nil12/1101 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Ice nil COIL nil 134,998 nil 14/10 --- 2) Prudent nil SKO nil nil nil 15/10 --- 3) Asian Chorus nil CARs 43,000 nil nil 21/10 --- 4) Jag Prachi nil HSD nil 15,000 nil 21/10 --- 5) Core Ocean nil Wheat 20,000 nil nil 22/10 --- 6) Fair Artemis nil POIL nil nil 771/429 22/10 --- 7) Jag lakshita nil COIL nil 141,133 nil 22/10 --- 8) Pratibha nil MSO nil 26,500 nil 13/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Atlas S.Chart B.Metal 500 nil nil 22/10 2) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1500/100022/10 3) Hyundai Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 22/10 4) Oxl Avator Everett JB Bary 6,625 nil nil 23/10 5) Coromandel Seacons CNTR nil nil 800/800 23/10 6) Clipper Karen SWORLD CPOIL nil 5,000 nil 24/10 7) Cape Town KSAP Trucks 420 100 nil 24/10 8) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 25/10 9) Allcargo Bhoruka HRCOIL 4,000 nil nil 25/10 10) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 25/10 11) TCI Arjun TCI CNTR nil nil 130/150 25/10 12) Peacke Sky Evereett GB 4,500 nil nil 25/10 13) Merian Mitusi CNTR nil nil 900/900 26/10 14) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 900/1200 26/10 15) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1200/1400 26/10 16) Zambezi Star Interocn CSFOIL nil 16,000 nil 26/10 17) Great Mary Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 26/10 18) Yufeng JMC POIL nil 5,800 nil 27/10 19) Ebrahim Fairmax B.Metar 1,950 nil nil 27/10 20) Kota Kkaya PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 28/10 21) Mary Lebone SICAL L stone nil 47,088 nil 28/10 22) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/10 23) Asian Parade Proj/CArs Parekh 3,300 11 nil 29/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL