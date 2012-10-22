Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - JUN 05, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUN 05 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Oct 23- Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 44 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Aalborg nil SCOIL 22/10 22/10 31/10 nil nil nil 2,046 nil Spiple 22/10 22/10 31/10 nil nil nil 9,510 nil Splat 22/10 22/10 31/10 nil nil nil 4,475 2) Crystal Gold nil Wheat 14/10 15/10 25/10 1,032 nil nil 20,168 3) Scoter nil Sugar 15/10 16/10 25/10 nil 1,165 nil 15,496 4) M V Athena nil Spipe 21/10 21/10 23/10 nil nil nil 976 5) Kobarid nil GB 16/10 16/10 24/10 3,235 nil nil 6,167 6) Star Delta nil R.Phos 18/10 18/10 26/10 nil 2,449 nil 22,769 7) Elpida Gr nil Dolomite 18/10 18/10 23/10 nil 9,994 nil 10,050 8) Gati Majestic nil Cont 17/10 17/10 22/10 nil nil nil 250/16 9) Jag Aparna nil HSD 19/10 22/10 22/10 nil nil nil 34,587 10) Lime Galaxy nil BOIL 22/10 22/10 23/10 nil nil nil 4,179 11) Desh Shakthi nil COIL 19/10 21/10 23/10 nil 51,000 nil 95,837 12) Safmarine Ngami nil CNTR 22/10 22/10 23/10 nil nil nil10/1000 13) Sanya nil CNTR 22/10 22/10 23/10 nil nil nil12/1101 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Ice nil COIL nil 134,998 nil 14/10 --- 2) Prudent nil SKO nil nil nil 15/10 --- 3) Asian Chorus nil CARs 43,000 nil nil 21/10 --- 4) Jag Prachi nil HSD nil 15,000 nil 21/10 --- 5) Core Ocean nil Wheat 20,000 nil nil 22/10 --- 6) Fair Artemis nil POIL nil nil 771/429 22/10 --- 7) Jag lakshita nil COIL nil 141,133 nil 22/10 --- 8) Pratibha nil MSO nil 26,500 nil 13/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Atlas S.Chart B.Metal 500 nil nil 22/10 2) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1500/100022/10 3) Hyundai Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 22/10 4) Oxl Avator Everett JB Bary 6,625 nil nil 23/10 5) Coromandel Seacons CNTR nil nil 800/800 23/10 6) Clipper Karen SWORLD CPOIL nil 5,000 nil 24/10 7) Cape Town KSAP Trucks 420 100 nil 24/10 8) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 25/10 9) Allcargo Bhoruka HRCOIL 4,000 nil nil 25/10 10) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 25/10 11) TCI Arjun TCI CNTR nil nil 130/150 25/10 12) Peacke Sky Evereett GB 4,500 nil nil 25/10 13) Merian Mitusi CNTR nil nil 900/900 26/10 14) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 900/1200 26/10 15) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1200/1400 26/10 16) Zambezi Star Interocn CSFOIL nil 16,000 nil 26/10 17) Great Mary Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 26/10 18) Yufeng JMC POIL nil 5,800 nil 27/10 19) Ebrahim Fairmax B.Metar 1,950 nil nil 27/10 20) Kota Kkaya PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 28/10 21) Mary Lebone SICAL L stone nil 47,088 nil 28/10 22) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/10 23) Asian Parade Proj/CArs Parekh 3,300 11 nil 29/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 2) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% ---------------------------