Oct 30Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessels 47 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Asian Parade --- Cars 29/10 29/10 30/10 2,500 nil nil 800 2) Coreocean --- Wheat 22/10 29/10 31/10 TOCOM nil nil 20,000 3) Swaraj Dweep --- Genl 29/10 29/10 01/11 nil 172 nil 25 4) Allcargo Laxmi --- HRCOIL 28/10 28/10 30/10 1,955 nil nil 219 5) Aalborg --- SCOIL 22/10 22/10 31/10 nil nil nil 1,288 --- Spipe 22/10 22/10 31/10 nil 2,460 nil 680 --- Splat 22/10 22/10 31/10 nil n.a. nIl. n.a. 6) Zambei star --- CSFOIL 26/10 29/10 03/11 nil 1,850 nil 24,150 7) Ratna Shruti --- FOIL 27/10 28/10 02/11 7,700 nil nil 24,000 8) yufeng --- POIL 28/10 29/10 31/10 nil 1,000 nil 4,800 9) Swarna Kalash --- HSD 27/10 28/10 30/10 nil 12,800 nil 1,200 --- SKO 27/10 28/10 30/10 nil 2,900 nil 590 10) Maersk Delm --- CNTR 29/10 29/10 30/10 nil nil 1118/1284 8/154 11) Safmarine Ng --- CNTR 29/10 29/10 30/10 nil nil 1110/614 390/586 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag lakshita --- COIL nil 141,133 nil 29/10 --- 2) Ocean Mercury --- Naptha 35,000 nil nil 28/10 --- 3) Mary Lebone --- Lstone nil 47,088 nil 29/10 --- 4) Wan Hai --- CNTR nil nil 1800/200 29/10 --- 5) Coromandel Express--- CNTR nil nil 850/850 30/10 --- 6) Hyundai Bridge --- CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 30/10 --- 7) Bux hill --- CNTR nil nil 12000/15000 30/10 --- 8) Pratibha Warna --- MSO/HSd nil 26,500 nil 13/10 --- 9) Crystal Gold --- Wheat 1,000 nil nil 30/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hoegh Kobe Merchant Cars nil 150 nil 30/10 2) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 260/200 31/10 3) Bux Hill MSC-AGen CNTR nil nil 15000/12000 31/10 4) Great Mary Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 31/10 5) Hogeh Osaka Parekh Cars/Tcuks 5 10 nil 01/11 6) Elisabeth RickmersMB St Bar nil 3,097 nil 01/11 7) Transtime Unicorn L stone nil 50,389 nil 01/11 8) Xpress Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 01/11 9) Genius Star X Puyvast SCOIL/Spipe 5,000 5,763 nil 01/11 10) Diamond Express Puyvast SCOIL nil 1,868 nil 01/11 11) Keng Tung Hari LOg nil 4,700 nil 01/11 12) Cma Cgm Onyx CMA-AGen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 01/11 13) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 01/11 14) Gati Majesic Gati CNTR nil nil 200/200 02/11 15) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 800/1000 02/11 16) Jag Puspha Sanco MSO/HSd nil 6000/15000 nil 02/11 17) Izumi NYK SCOIL/Splat nil 454/1501 nil 02/11 18) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 454/1501 02/11 19) Euromax Ex BTL CNTR nil nil 500/1200 02/11 20) Grande Fortuna ASS SCOIL/GB 5,000 1,435 nil 02/11 21) Rickmers Yokohama ULA Splat nil 3,806 nil 02/11 22) Valpolicella PSTS GB nil 19,626 nil 03/11 23) Maple Seaports CPOIL nil 8,500 nil 03/11 24) Lahore Express Inchape CNTR nil nil 750/850 03/11 25) Kota Pekarang PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 04/11 26) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 06/11 27) Hyundai progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 06/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL