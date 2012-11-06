Nov 06Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 16 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessels 46 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Keng Tung n.a. LOG 02/11 06/11 08/11 nil TOCOM nil 4,700 2) Crystal n.a. LOIL 05/11 05/11 09/11 nil 1,950 nil /2980 3) Great Mary n.a. GB 01/11 01/11 06/11 2,494 nil nil 776 4) Coreocean OL n.a. Wheat 22/10 29/10 07/11 2,650 nil nil 8,100 5) Grande Fortuna n.a. SCOIL 02/11 02/11 08/11 nil 3,720 nil 4,605 6) Izumi n.a. Scoil 05/11 05/11 06/11 nil 454 nil COMP n.a. Splat 05/11 05/11 06/11 nil 421 nil 1,080 7) Rickmers Yokohama n.a. Splat 05/11 05/11 06/11 nil 1,497 nil 1,709 8) Diamond Express n.a. SCOIL 03/11 03/11 07/11 nil n.a. nil n.a. n.a. GB 03/11 03/11 07/11 994 nil nil 7,525 9) Transtime n.a. Lstone 01/11 02/11 06/11 nil 8,889 nil COMP 10) Valpolicella n.a. Sulp 04/11 04/11 11/11 nil 4,559 nil 12,667 n.a. GB 04/11 04/11 11/11 nil nil nil 10,000 11) Ocean Mercury n.a. Naptha 28/10 04/11 07/11 13,500 nil nil 17,000 12) Stx Hero n.a. CPOIL 03/11 05/11 06/11 nil 4,500 nil 2,560 13) Ratna Shruti n.a. FOIL 27/11 28/11 09/11 7,150 nil nil 24,956 14) Safmarine Ngami n.a. CNTR 05/11 05/11 06/11 nil nil 977/675 23/325 15) TCI Arjun n.a. CNTR 04/11 05/11 06/11 nil nil 129/80 20,394 16) L Amanda n.a. CNTR 05/11 05/11 06/11 nil nil 923/923177/177 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Puspha --- HSD nil 15,000 nil 03/11 --- --- MSO nil 6,000 nil 03/11 --- 2) Maran Cossipea --- COIL nil 145,412 nil 04/11 --- 3) Suvarya Swarjya --- HSD 5,000 nil nil 04/11 --- --- Naptha 8,000 nil nil 04/11 --- 4) Gati Majestic --- CNTR nil nil 200/200 05/11 --- 5) Cape Magnus --- CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 06/11 --- 6) Front Pride --- COIL nil 140,905 nil 06/11 --- 7) Pratibha Warna --- HSD nil 20 nil 13/10 --- --- MSO nil 7,900 nil 13/10 --- 8) Mary Lebone --- Lstone nil 23,773 nil 04/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) JS Lorie SICAL L stone nil 53,313 nil 06/11 2) New Rainobow Seatrans Dolmoite nil 42,330 nil 06/11 3) Hyundai progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 06/11 4) Coromandel Exsi Seacons CNTR nil nil 800/800 06/11 5) Jag Prachi Sanco LDO/FOIL nil 3000/15000 nil 07/11 6) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 18000/13000 07/11 7) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 13/11 8) Swarna Kaveri Atlan-IOC SKO/HSD nil 9905/20000 nil 07/11 9) Ras Ghumays Wilhelm Dolmoite nil 50,103 nil 08/11 10) Uni Prosper Evergreen CNTR nil nil 850/950 09/11 11) Everest ASS SCOI nil 7,339 nil 09/11 12) Glovis Challenge Parekh Cars 3,650 nil nil 14/11 13) Jita Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 500/500 09/11 14) Jal Vahini Indioc LOG nil 982 nil 09/11 15) Jakarta Express Inchape CNTR nil nil 750/850 10/11 16) Hanjin Ningbo Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 11/11 17) Prosperity Seaports POIL nil 4,500 nil 11/11 18) Ikan Jenahar Samsara SCOIL nil 8,057 nil 11/11 19) Jervis Bay Maersk CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 12/11 20) Morning Cornelia Parekh Cars 2,700 nil nil 12/11 21) Safmarine Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 12/11 22) OS Breeze Samudra COIL nil 10,000 nil 12/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL