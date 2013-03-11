Mar 11- Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 33 Total Vessels 45 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Lord Byron nil GB 07/03 07/03 12/03 3,361 nil nil 1,157 2) Ocean Friend nil GB 10/03 10/03 17/03 TOCOME nil nil 10,000 nil Genl 10/03 10/03 17/03 nil TOCOME nil 35 nil Scoil 10/03 10/03 17/03 nil TOCOME nil 9,968 nil Splat 10/03 10/03 17/03 nil n.a. nil n.a. 3) Medi Chennai nil L Stone 06/03 07/03 12/03 nil 12,739 nil 8,162 4) Runze nil Poil 11/03 11/03 14/03 nil TOCOME nil 8,200 5) Asian Glory nil Poil 07/03 08/03 12/03 nil 2,800 nil 4,000 6) Mutiara Perak nil Palmstern 08/03 09/03 13/03 1,800 nil nil 3,200 7) Saf Marine nil CNTR 11/03 11/03 11/03 nil nil TOCOME1000/10 8) Tci Surya nil CNTR 10/03 10/03 11/03 nil nil 0/262 190/3 9) Marinos Ex Masteronil CNTR 10/03 10/03 11/03 nil nil 254/557846/343 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Parwar nil Naptha nil 11,000 nil 09/03 --- 2) CB Adventure nil Dolomite nil 43,335 nil 11/03 --- 3) Pratibha Warna nil HSD/MSO nil 20/1100 nil 16/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Rafflesia Aissa CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 08/03 2) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 810/795 08/03 3) Mutiara Perak Seaports Poil 6,000 nil nil 08/03 4) X Press Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 950/1100 08/03 5) Euromax EXCma BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 09/03 6) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800/1400 09/03 7) Morning Lilly Prekh Cars 2,150 nil nil 10/03 8) Santos Express Inchape CNTR nil nil 600/500 10/03 9) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 255/190 10/03 10) Marions Ex Mastro Seacons CNTR nil nil 900/1100 10/03 11) Maersk Darlington Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 11/03 12) Feng Hai JMC POIl nil 3,500 nil 11/03 13) Feng Huang Zuo Interocn Foil 35,000 nil nil 11/03 14) Bux hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 11/03 15) Ikan Parang Unicorn L.Stone nil 49,915 nil 11/03 16) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 12/03 17) Hyundai Highway Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 12/03 18) Coromandel Seacons CNTR nil nil 900/950 12/03 19) Harsha Prem Sanco HSD nil 15,000 nil 12/03 20) Crystal Atlan-Ioc Loil 5,700 nil nil 13/03 21) Palma Prima Seaports POIl nil 3,300 nil 13/03 22) Fred Ex Cma CGM BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 13/03 23) Izumi Seatrans S.Scrap 18,500 nil nil 14/03 24) Jag Rishi Unicorn L Stone nil 50,034 nil 14/03 25) DL Aster Jespa Poil nil 4,500 nil 14/03 26) Dream Jasmine KSAP Cars/Excav 50 2/250 nil 15/03 27) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 15/03 28) Tharenee Naree Infinity Maize 12,500 nil nil 15/03 29) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 15/03 30) NOCC Atlantic Parek Cars 2,350 nil nil 15/03 31) APL Bangkok BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 16/03 32) Kota Gunawan Pil CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 19/03 33) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 19/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL