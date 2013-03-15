Mar 15Port conditions ofChennai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 34 Total Vessles 54 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Rochester Castle nil Proj 14/03 14/03 21/03 nil nil nil 1,483 2) TCI Xps nil LOG 14/03 14/03 18/03 nil 770 nil 650 3) Ocean Friend nil Excav 10/03 10/03 16/03 nil nil nil 715 4) Jag Rishi nil L Stone 14/03 14/03 19/03 nil 4,420 nil 45,614 5) CB Adventure nil Dolomite 11/03 11/03 15/03 nil 12,335 nil nil 6) Ikan Pangang nil L stone 11/03 12/03 17/03 nil 13,072 nil 9,706 7) Izumi nil M.Scale 14/03 14/03 15/03 11,424 nil nil 7,076 8) Pratibha Cauvery nil Repair 21/11 21/11 ----- nil nil nil 9) Vedika Prem nil HSD 12/03 12/03 15/03 nil 14,300 nil 3,000 10) Fung Huang Zou nil FOIL 11/03 12/03 17/03 6,500 nil nil 14,000 11) Wan Hai nil Cont 14/03 15/03 15/03 nil nil nil 1,000 12) Mermaid nil Tug 12/10 12/10 27/03 nil nil nil 13) Sagar Paschami nil Research 12/03 12/03 16/03 nil nil nil 14) Sagar Manjusha nil Research 13/03 13/03 14/03 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tshd Navayuga nil Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 08/03 2) Jag Parwar nil Naptha nil 11,000 nil ----- 09/03 3) Run Ze nil POIL nil 2,000 nil ----- 13/03 4) Pratibha Warna nil Survey nil nil nil ----- 14/03 5) OSM Arena nil HSD/MSO nil 20/1100 nil ----- 14/03 6) Tiger Bridge nil Court nil nil nil ----- 08/02 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Wan Hai Wan Hai Cont nil nil 1,000 14/03 2) Jag Rishi Unicorn L Stone nil 50,034 nil 14/03 3) Rochester Castle Psts Spipe nil 6,143 nil 14/03 4) Harsha Prem Sanco HSD nil 15,000 nil 15/03 5) Dream Jasmine KSAP Cars/Excav 50 2/250 nil 15/03 6) NOCC Atlantic Parek Cars 2,350 nil nil 15/03 7) DS Warrior Atlantic COIL nil 137,363 nil 15/03 8) Jitra Bhum Chakiat Cont nil nil 800/800 15/03 9) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 120 15/03 10) DL Aster Jespa RPA/CPKO nil 2,000 nil 15/03 11) Happy Venture SAI JB Bary 22,000 nil nil 15/03 12) APL Bangkok BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 16/03 13) Grietge Sai Proj 62 nil nil 16/03 14) Wilana Atlantic COIL nil 133,730 nil 16/03 15) Tharenee Naree Infinity Maize 12,500 nil nil 16/03 16) Ocean Venus Interocn Naptha 35,000 nil nil 17/03 17) Swarna Godavari SWLD cPCL COIL nil 48,246 nil 17/03 18) L Amanda Seacons Cont nil nil 1,100 17/03 19) Han De Indioc PRoj 594 nil nil 17/03 20) Safmarine Ngami Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 18/03 21) Glovis Century Parek cars 5,410 nil nil 18/03 22) Maersk Daleno Maersk cont nil nil 1,000 18/03 23) CMA CGM Quartz CMA-AGen nil nil nil 1,500 18/03 24) Kota Gunawan Pil Cont/cont nil nil 1,500 19/03 25) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai Cont/cont nil nil 1,000 19/03 26) Wan Hai Wan Hai cont nil nil 1,000 19/03 27) Gati Majestic Hyundai Cont nil nil 210 20/03 28) Rainbow Angel JMB Proj nil 2,107 nil 20/03 29) Nordic Harrier GAC COIL nil 134,789 nil 20/03 30) Izumo NYK Cont nil nil 1,000 21/03 31) Harsha Vardana SCI PASS nil nil nil 22/03 32) Merian Mitsui Cont nil nil 800/800 22/03 33) Izumo NYK proj/scoil nil 55/1212 nil 23/03 34) Manila Express Inchcape cont nil nil 450/600 23/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL