India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Mar 19Port conditions ofChennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 30 Total Vessles 50 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Grietjie nil Proj 16/03 16/03 18/03 nil nil nil 2) Rochester Castle nil Proj 14/03 14/03 21/03 nil nil nil 1,483 3) Tharenee Naree nil Maize 16/03 16/03 23/03 1,255 nil nil 9,943 4) Jag Rishi nil L Stone 14/03 14/03 19/03 nil 11,640 nil 10,939 5) Happy Venture nil JB Bary 17/03 17/03 21/03 5,883 nil nil 16,117 6) Pratibha Cauvery nil Repair 21/11 21/11 ----- nil nil nil 7) Ocean Venus nil Naptha 17/03 17/03 20/03 6,500 nil nil 28,500 8) DS Warrior nil COIL 15/03 16/03 18/03 nil 61,000 nil 14,353 9) Bux Hill nil Cont 18/03 18/03 18/03 nil nil 244/163756/837 10) Safmarine Ngami nil Cont 18/03 18/03 19/03 nil nil nil 1,000 11) L Amanda nil Cont 17/03 17/03 18/03 nil nil 572/57328/503 12) Mermaid nil Tug 12/10 12/10 27/03 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Parwar nil Naptha nil 11,000 nil ----- 09/03 2) Harsha Prem nil HSD nil 14,000 nil ----- 15/03 3) Wilana nil COIL nil 133,730 nil ----- 16/03 4) Swarna Godavari nil COIL nil 48,246 nil ----- 17/03 5) Tshd Navayuga nil Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 17/03 6) Feng Huang Zuo nil FOIL 149 nil nil ----- 17/03 7) Pratibha Warna nil HSD/MSO nil 20/1100 nil ----- 17/03 8) OSM Arena nil Court nil nil nil ----- 08/02 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Maersk Daleno Maersk cont nil nil 1,000 18/03 2) Sagar Manjusha SCI Research nil nil nil 18/03 3) Glovis Century Parek cars 5,410 nil nil 18/03 4) CMA CGM Quartz CMA-AGen nil nil nil 1,500 18/03 5) Kota Gunawan Pil Cont/cont nil nil 1,500 19/03 6) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai Cont/cont nil nil 1,000 19/03 7) TCI Surya TCI Cont nil nil 250/200 19/03 8) Sagar Paschimi SCI Research nil nil nil 19/03 9) Kobarid ASS Genl 1,050 900/7708 nil 19/03 10) Rainbow Angel JMB Proj nil 2,107 nil 20/03 11) Nordic Harrier GAC COIL nil 134,789 nil 20/03 12) Izumo NYK Cont nil nil 1,000 21/03 13) Rickmers Seoul ULA Cont nil 1,084 nil 21/03 14) Gati Majestic Hyundai Cont nil nil 210 21/03 15) New Century Interocn HSD nil 20,000 nil 21/03 16) Ankleshwar SCI COIL nil 139,373 nil 21/03 17) Orion Express Preadeep R.Phos nil 7,100 nil 22/03 18) Fresia Nuernberg Wan Hai Cont nil nil 1,500 22/03 19) Harsha Vardana SCI PASS nil nil nil 22/03 20) Merian Mitsui Cont nil nil 800/800 22/03 21) Wan Hai Wan Hai cont nil nil 1,000 22/03 22) Izumo NYK proj nil 55/1212 nil 23/03 23) Asian Glory Parekh cars 1,300 nil nil 23/03 24) Passat Spring BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 23/03 25) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 1,200 23/03 26) Samudra Kaustubh SCI Survey nil nil nil 23/03 27) Manila Express Inchcape cont nil nil 1 23/03 28) Linde ULA Spipe nil nil 774/374 24/03 29) Titan Peace JMC POIL nil 2,500 nil 24/03 30) Iwashiro NYK Cont nil nil 1,000 24/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India