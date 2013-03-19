Mar 19Port conditions ofChennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 30 Total Vessles 50 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Grietjie nil Proj 16/03 16/03 18/03 nil nil nil 2) Rochester Castle nil Proj 14/03 14/03 21/03 nil nil nil 1,483 3) Tharenee Naree nil Maize 16/03 16/03 23/03 1,255 nil nil 9,943 4) Jag Rishi nil L Stone 14/03 14/03 19/03 nil 11,640 nil 10,939 5) Happy Venture nil JB Bary 17/03 17/03 21/03 5,883 nil nil 16,117 6) Pratibha Cauvery nil Repair 21/11 21/11 ----- nil nil nil 7) Ocean Venus nil Naptha 17/03 17/03 20/03 6,500 nil nil 28,500 8) DS Warrior nil COIL 15/03 16/03 18/03 nil 61,000 nil 14,353 9) Bux Hill nil Cont 18/03 18/03 18/03 nil nil 244/163756/837 10) Safmarine Ngami nil Cont 18/03 18/03 19/03 nil nil nil 1,000 11) L Amanda nil Cont 17/03 17/03 18/03 nil nil 572/57328/503 12) Mermaid nil Tug 12/10 12/10 27/03 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Parwar nil Naptha nil 11,000 nil ----- 09/03 2) Harsha Prem nil HSD nil 14,000 nil ----- 15/03 3) Wilana nil COIL nil 133,730 nil ----- 16/03 4) Swarna Godavari nil COIL nil 48,246 nil ----- 17/03 5) Tshd Navayuga nil Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 17/03 6) Feng Huang Zuo nil FOIL 149 nil nil ----- 17/03 7) Pratibha Warna nil HSD/MSO nil 20/1100 nil ----- 17/03 8) OSM Arena nil Court nil nil nil ----- 08/02 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Maersk Daleno Maersk cont nil nil 1,000 18/03 2) Sagar Manjusha SCI Research nil nil nil 18/03 3) Glovis Century Parek cars 5,410 nil nil 18/03 4) CMA CGM Quartz CMA-AGen nil nil nil 1,500 18/03 5) Kota Gunawan Pil Cont/cont nil nil 1,500 19/03 6) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai Cont/cont nil nil 1,000 19/03 7) TCI Surya TCI Cont nil nil 250/200 19/03 8) Sagar Paschimi SCI Research nil nil nil 19/03 9) Kobarid ASS Genl 1,050 900/7708 nil 19/03 10) Rainbow Angel JMB Proj nil 2,107 nil 20/03 11) Nordic Harrier GAC COIL nil 134,789 nil 20/03 12) Izumo NYK Cont nil nil 1,000 21/03 13) Rickmers Seoul ULA Cont nil 1,084 nil 21/03 14) Gati Majestic Hyundai Cont nil nil 210 21/03 15) New Century Interocn HSD nil 20,000 nil 21/03 16) Ankleshwar SCI COIL nil 139,373 nil 21/03 17) Orion Express Preadeep R.Phos nil 7,100 nil 22/03 18) Fresia Nuernberg Wan Hai Cont nil nil 1,500 22/03 19) Harsha Vardana SCI PASS nil nil nil 22/03 20) Merian Mitsui Cont nil nil 800/800 22/03 21) Wan Hai Wan Hai cont nil nil 1,000 22/03 22) Izumo NYK proj nil 55/1212 nil 23/03 23) Asian Glory Parekh cars 1,300 nil nil 23/03 24) Passat Spring BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 23/03 25) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 1,200 23/03 26) Samudra Kaustubh SCI Survey nil nil nil 23/03 27) Manila Express Inchcape cont nil nil 1 23/03 28) Linde ULA Spipe nil nil 774/374 24/03 29) Titan Peace JMC POIL nil 2,500 nil 24/03 30) Iwashiro NYK Cont nil nil 1,000 24/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL