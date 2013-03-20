Mar 20Port conditions ofChennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessles 49 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tharenee Naree nil Maize 16/03 16/03 24/03 1,665 nil nil 6,923 2) Bunun Wisdom nil Bary 19/03 19/03 23/03 1,588 nil nil 33,412 3) Kobarid nil GB 20/03 20/03 28/03 nil nil nil 10,500 4) Happy Venture nil JB Bary 17/03 17/03 22/03 645 nil nil 9,402 5) Pratibha Cauvery nil Repair 21/11 21/11 ----- nil nil nil 6) Ocean Venus nil Naptha 17/03 17/03 20/03 12,500 nil nil 2,000 7) Orchids nil FOIL 19/03 19/03 22/03 nil 1,500 nil 7,300 8) Swarna Godavari nil COIL 17/03 20/03 21/03 nil nil nil 48,246 9) Wan Hai nil Cont 19/03 20/03 21/03 nil nil nil100/100 10) Hyundai Bridge nil Cont 19/03 19/03 20/03 nil nil1383/921417/879 11) Kota Gunawan nil Cont 18/03 19/03 20/03 nil nil1045/663455/837 12) Mermaid nil Tug 12/10 12/10 27/03 nil nil nil 12) Sagar Manjusha nil Research 18/03 18/03 19/03 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Parwar nil Naptha nil 11,000 nil ----- 09/03 2) Harsha Prem nil HSD nil 14,000 nil ----- 15/03 3) Wilana nil COIL nil 133,730 nil ----- 16/03 4) Swarna Godavari nil COIL nil 48,246 nil ----- 17/03 5) Tshd Navayuga nil Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 17/03 6) Feng Huang Zuo nil FOIL 149 nil nil ----- 17/03 7) Pratibha Warna nil HSD/MSO nil 20/1100 nil ----- 17/03 8) OSM Arena nil Court nil nil nil ----- 08/02 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nordic Harrier GAC COIL nil 134,789 nil 20/03 2) TCI Surya TCI Cont nil nil 250/200 20/03 3) Izumo NYK Cont nil nil 1,000 21/03 4) New Century Interocn HSD nil 20,000 nil 21/03 5) Gati Majestic Hyundai Cont nil nil 210 21/03 6) Rickmers Seoul ULA Cont/Proj nil 1,834 nil 21/03 7) Ankleshwar SCI COIL nil 139,373 nil 21/03 8) Orion Express Preadeep R.Phos nil 7,100 nil 22/03 9) Fresia Nuernberg Wan Hai Cont nil nil 1,500 22/03 10) Merian Mitsui Cont nil nil 800 22/03 11) Stella Beauty Eastersl nil 6,000 nil nil 22/03 12) Izumo NYK proj/scoil nil 55/1212 nil 22/03 13) Rainbow Angel JMB Proj nil 2,107 nil 22/03 14) Kamnik Puyvast SCOIL nil 4,444 nil 22/03 15) Asian Glory Parekh cars 1,300 nil nil 23/03 16) Passat Spring BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 23/03 17) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 1,200 23/03 18) Samudra Kaustubh SCI Survey nil nil nil 23/03 19) TCI Arjun TCI Cont nil nil 133 23/03 20) Manilla Express Inccape Cont nil nil 450/600 23/03 21) Linde ULA Spipe/proj nil nil 774/374 24/03 22) Titan Peace JMC POIL nil 2,500 nil 24/03 23) Rinia Unicorn L Stone nil 50,000 nil 24/03 24) Iwashiro NYK Cont nil nil 1,000 24/03 25) Safmarine Ngami Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 25/03 26) MAersk Dalton Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 25/03 27) Liberty Parekh Proj/Cars 400 1,000 nil 25/03 28) Hanjin Manzillo Hanjin Cont nil nil 1,500 26/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL