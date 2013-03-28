Mar 28- Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 40 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean Queen nil HRCOIL 24/03 26/03 30/03 909 nil nil 14,391 2) Gati Majestic nil LOG 21/03 21/03 28/03 nil 1,860 nil 4,884 nil CNTR 21/03 21/03 28/03 nil nil TOCOME 9 3) Pine Leader nil GB 25/03 25/03 31/03 1,442 nil nil 6,447 nil SCOIL 25/03 25/03 31/03 nil 2,564 nil nil 4) Normasa nil Bary 26/03 26/03 30/03 1,800 nil nil 6,200 nil JB Bary 26/03 26/03 30/03 TOCOME nil nil 15,000 5) Rina nil L sTone 24/03 24/03 29/03 nil 9,841 nil 21,062 6) Densa Dolphin nil HRCOIL 25/03 25/03 28/03 nil 10,654 nil 16,253 7) Tharinee Narree nil Maize 16/03 16/03 28/03 TOCOME nil nil nil 8) Feng Huang nil FOIL 11/03 12/03 27/03 11,461 nil nil 1,688 9) Anklehswar nil COIL 22/03 26/03 29/03 nil 12,000 nil 127,373 10) Hyundai Progress nil CNTR 26/03 26/03 27/03 nil nil1566/553234/447 11) Hanjin nil CNTR 26/03 26/03 27/03 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Swarna Kalash nil HSD nil 17,923 nil 21/03 --- 2) New Century nil HSD nil 35,000 nil 21/03 --- 3) Arietes nil FOIL nil 16,000 nil 25/03 --- 4) Coromandel nil CNTR nil nil 800/900 26/03 --- 5) Jag Parwar nil Naptha nil 10,200 nil 26/03 --- 6) Pratibha Warna nil HSD/MSO nil 20/1100 nil 20/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Klima Esskay Dolomite nil nil 950/95027/03 2) Tern Chowbr Wheat 44,000 nil nil 27/03 3) Lusi Tania Easter Bary 47,000 nil nil 27/03 4) Asphat Alliance Atlan-HPC Bitumen nil 3,600 nil 27/03 5) Wilmina Atlantic COIL nil 131,266 nil 28/03 6) X Press Indus Seacosn CNTR nil nil 950/950 29/03 7) Uni Prosper Evergren CNTR nil nil 850/950 29/03 8) Lime Galaxy GAC BOIL nil 3,171 nil 29/03 9) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 825/815 29/03 10) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 250/200 29/03 11) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1200/8 29/03 12) Euro Max BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/12 30/03 13) Sun Light Express Atlantic Naptha 35,000 nil nil 30/03 14) CMA CGM Lapis CMA-CGM CNTR nil nil 1500/15 30/03 15) Marions Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/11 31/03 16) Maersk Permlin Interocen foil 35,000 nil nil 31/03 17) Team Spirit Everett JB Bar 7,000 nil nil 31/03 18) Maersk Delmont Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 01/04 19) Khankedy Interocen CSFOIL nil 10,440 nil 01/04 20) Safmarine Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 01/04 21) Bhairavi Atlan-RE Oryxyl nil 6,810 nil 01/04 22) Kota Kya PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/15 02/04 23) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/10 02/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL