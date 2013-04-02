Apr 02Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Hoegh Kobe nil Cars 31/03 31/03 01/04 1,778 nil nil 3,422 2) Tern nil Wheat 27/03 27/03 05/04 5,862 nil nil 24,261 3) Khankendy nil CSFoil 01/04 01/04 03/04 nil nil nil 10,440 4) Holmen nil Molas 31/03 31/03 02/04 3,000 nil nil 8,000 5) Arietis nil Foil 25/03 31/03 03/04 nil 700 nil 15,300 6) Sindhu Sanklap nil Research 27/03 28/03 01/04 nil nil nil 7) New Century nil Hsd 21/03 01/04 03/04 nil nil nil 35,000 8) Safmarine Ngami nil Cont 01/04 01/04 02/04 nil nil nil100/100 9) Marinos Ex Mastro nil Cont 01/04 01/04 02/04 nil nil nil110/110 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Sunlight Express nil Naptha nil 35,000 nil ----- 30/03 2) Maersk Remlin nil Foil nil 35,000 nil ----- 31/03 3) Jag Aparna nil HSD nil nil 40,000 ----- 31/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) TCI XPS TCI Log/Cont nil 1,420 143 01/04 2) Maersk Delmont Maersk Cont nil nil 100/100 01/04 3) TCI Arjun TCI Cont nil nil 150/133 01/04 4) Jag Prakash Sanco Hsd nil 14,000 nil 01/04 5) Sea Melody Arya Supply nil nil nil 01/04 6) Kota Kya PIL Cont/cont nil nil 150 02/04 7) Bhairavi Atlan-RE Oryxyl nil 6,810 nil 02/04 8) Hyundai Future Hyundai cont nil nil 100 02/04 9) Beijing Atlantic C.Oil nil 143,497 nil 02/04 10) Wan Hai Wan Hai Cont/cont nil nil 100 02/04 11) coroma St Jhon Cont/cont nil nil 950 02/04 12) Sety SICAL L Stone nil 50,408 nil 03/04 13) Iwaki NYK Cont nil nil 1,000 04/04 14) Rafflesia Aissa Cont/cont nil nil 1,000 05/04 15) Jhithra Bhum Chakiat Cont/cont nil nil 800 05/04 16) Conti Anping Inch Cape Cont/cont nil nil 650/750 06/04 17) Team Spirit Everett JB Bary 7,000 nil nil 06/04 18) L Amanda Seacons Cont/cont nil nil 1,000 07/04 19) Hyundai Highway Hyundai Cont/cont nil nil 1,000 09/04 20) Bux Harmony Chakiat Cont/cont nil nil 1,450 09/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL