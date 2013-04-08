Apr 08Port conditions ofChennai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 16 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 41 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Sagar Nidhi nil Research 04/04 04/04 08/04 nil nil nil 2) Diamond Express nil Excav 08/04 08/04 13/04 nil nil nil 310 3) Taikli nil GB 03/04 03/04 09/04 1,501 nil nil 644 4) Jindal Varuna nil B.Metal 08/04 08/04 11/04 500 nil nil 5,400 5) Sea Melody nil Supply 08/04 08/04 08/04 nil nil nil 6) Four Shihno nil L Stone 08/04 08/04 11/04 nil 12,750 nil 30,950 7) Sti Amber nil Molas 07/04 07/04 14/04 3,700 nil nil 19,300 8) Pratibha Cauvery nil Repair 21/11 21/11 ----- nil nil nil 9) Maersk Remlin nil Foil 31/03 05/04 10/04 7,100 nil nil 20,400 10) Ocean Profiler nil Survey 21/03 06/04 08/04 nil nil nil 11) Jag Aparna nil HSD 31/03 07/04 09/04 nil 18,000 nil 22,000 12) Bux Hill nil Cont 07/04 07/04 08/04 nil nil 553/363447/637 13) Safmarine Ngami nil Cont 08/04 08/04 08/04 nil nil 373/102627/898 14) L Amanda nil Cont 08/04 08/04 08/04 nil nil 887/352213/748 15) Mermaid nil Tug 12/10 12/10 31/03 nil nil nil 16) Sagar Purvi nil Survey 06/04 06/04 12/04 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tshd Navayuga nil Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 05/06 2) Swarna Godavari nil COIL nil 49,649 nil ----- 14/03 3) Blossom nil Supply nil nil nil ----- 28/03 4) Osm Arena nil nil nil nil nil ----- 29/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Maersk Darford Maersk Cont nil nil 100/100 08/04 2) Hyundai Highway Hyundai Cont/cont nil nil 100/100 09/04 3) Bux Harmony Chakiat Cont/cont nil nil 145 09/04 4) Coromand St John Cont nil nil 600 09/04 5) Fred CMA BTL Cont nil nil 1,200 10/04 6) Swaraj Dweep A&N Pass nil nil nil 10/04 7) CMB Corale Seatrans Dolomite nil 48,500 nil 10/04 8) Team Spirit Everett JB Bary 7,000 nil nil 10/04 9) Izumo NYK Cont nil nil 1,000 11/04 11) Camp Bell Bay A&N Pass nil nil nil 11/04 12) Wan Hai Wan Hai Cont nil nil 2,000 12/04 13) Merian Mitsui Cont nil nil 800 12/04 14) Grand Hero Parek Cars 2,570 nil nil 13/04 15) Passat Spring BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 13/04 16) Apollo Atlantic COIL nil 136,722 nil 13/04 17) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 800 13/04 18) Anl Widara CMA Agen Cont nil nil 1,000 14/04 19) Theresa Aquarius Seaports POIL nil 12,000 nil 14/04 20) Iwashiro NYK cont nil nil 1,000 14/04 21) DS Warrior Atlantic COIL nil 137,361 nil 14/04 22) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin Cont nil nil 1,500 16/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL