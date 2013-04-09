Apr 09- Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Diamond Express nil Excav 08/04 08/04 13/04 nil 310 nil COMP nil GB 08/04 08/04 13/04 TOCOME nil nil 11,500 nil SCOIL 08/04 08/04 13/04 nil TOCOME nil 10,098 2) Jindal Varuna nil B.Metal 07/04 07/04 11/04 2,958 nil nil 2,442 3) Four Shihno nil L Stone 06/04 06/04 11/04 nil 10,350 nil 20,600 4) Sti Amber nil Molas 07/04 07/04 14/04 8,100 nil nil 11,200 6) Maersk Remlin nil Foil 31/03 05/04 10/04 9,700 nil nil 10,700 7) Jag Aparna nil HSD 31/03 07/04 09/04 nil 14,500 nil 7,500 8) Maersk Darford nil CNTR 08/04 08/04 09/04 nil nil1802/620 48/980 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Swarna Godavari nil COIL nil 49,649 nil 07/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Bux Harmony Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1450/1450 09/04 2) Coromandel Ex St John CNTR nil nil 600/1000 10/04 3) Asphat Alliance Atlan Bitumen nil 3,600 nil 10/04 4) CMB Corale Seatrans Dolomite nil 48,500 nil 10/04 5) Fred CMA CGM BTL CNTR nil nil 1200/400 10/04 6) Hyundai Highway Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 10/04 7) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 11/04 8) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 800/800 12/04 9) Team Spirit Everett JB Bary 7,000 nil nil 12/04 10) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 12/04 11) Grand Hero Parek Cars 2,570 nil nil 13/04 12) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1300/1400 13/04 13) Apollo Atlantic COIL nil 136,722 nil 13/04 14) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800/800 13/04 15) Theresa Venus JMB CSFOIL nil 13,502 nil 13/04 16) Anl Widara CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 14/04 17) Theresa Aquarius Seaports POIL nil 12,000 nil 14/04 18) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 14/04 19) DS Warrior Atlantic COIL nil 137,361 nil 14/04 20) Maersk Darlington Maesk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 15/04 21) Safmarine Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 15/04 22) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 16/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL