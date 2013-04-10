Apr 10Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessles 43 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Diamond Express nil Excav 08/04 08/04 13/04 nil nil nil 2) Pac Atlair nil Proj 10/04 10/04 12/04 nil nil nil 310 3) Jindal Varuna nil B.Metal 07/04 07/04 11/04 1,501 nil nil 644 4) nil nil Clinker ----- ----- ----- 500 nil nil 5,400 5) Four Shihno nil L Stone 06/04 06/04 11/04 nil nil nil 6) Sti Amber nil Molas 07/04 07/04 14/04 nil 12,750 nil 30,950 7) Pratibha Cauvery nil Repair 21/11 21/11 ----- 3,700 nil nil 19,300 8) Maersk Remlin nil Foil 31/03 05/04 10/04 nil nil nil 9) Swarna Godavari nil COIL 07/04 09/04 10/04 7,100 nil nil 20,400 10) Bux Harmony nil Cont 09/04 09/04 10/04 nil nil nil 11) Coroma nil Cont 10/04 10/04 11/04 nil 18,000 nil 22,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tshd Navayuga nil Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 05/06 2) Swarna Godavari nil COIL nil 49,649 nil ----- 14/03 3) Blossom nil Supply nil nil nil ----- 28/03 4) Osm Arena nil nil nil nil nil ----- 29/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Asphat Alliance Atlan-HPC Bitumen nil 3,600 nil 10/04 2) Fred CM BTL Cont nil nil 120/400 10/04 3) CMB Corale Seatrans Dolomite nil 48,500 nil 10/04 4) Lourd Atlan-IOC Foil 3,800 nil nil 10/04 5) Hyundai Highway Hyundai Cont nil nil 1,000 10/04 6) Camp Bell Bay A&N Pass nil nil nil 10/04 7) Swarna Pushp Atlan-IOC Naptha 11,000 nil nil 10/04 8) Nancowry A&N Pass nil nil nil 10/04 9) Izumo NYK Cont nil nil 1,000 11/04 11) TCI XPS TCI Cont nil nil 123/133 12/04 12) Merian Mitsui Cont nil nil 800/800 12/04 13) Harsha Prem SANCO_BPS HSD nil 15,000 nil 12/04 14) Team Spirit Everett JB Bary 7,000 nil nil 12/04 15) Grand Hero Parek Cars 2,570 nil nil 13/04 16) Passat Spring BTL Cont nil nil 1,300 13/04 17) Apollo Atlantic COIL nil 136,722 nil 13/04 18) Theresa Venus JMB CSFOIL nil 13,502 nil 13/04 19) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 800/800 13/04 20) Han Li Indioc Proj/HRCOIL 12,000 11,628 nil 13/04 21) Anl Widara CMA Agen Cont nil nil 1,000 14/04 22) Theresa Aquarius Seaports POIL nil 12,000 nil 14/04 23) Wan Hai Wan Hai Cont nil nil 2,000 14/04 24) Iwashiro NYK cont nil nil 1,000 14/04 25) MALBEC Interoc SFO nil 4,600 nil 14/04 26) DS Warrior Atlantic COIL nil 137,361 nil 14/04 27) Maersk Darlington Maesk Cont nil nil 1,000 15/04 28) Safmarine Ngami Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 15/04 29) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin Cont nil nil 1,500 16/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL