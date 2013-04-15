Apr 15Port conditions ofChennai as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 11
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 22
Total Vessles 38
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Nancowry nil Pass 10/04 12/04 16/04 nil nil nil
2) Grand Hero nil Cars 13/04 13/04 15/04 nil nil nil 391
3) Team Spirit nil JB Bary 12/04 12/04 17/04 nil nil nil 2,817
4) Diamond Star nil GB 11/04 11/04 18/04 nil nil nil 12,000
5) Malbec nil SFO 14/04 14/04 16/04 nil 2,300 nil 700
6) Pratibha Cauvery nil Repair 21/11 21/11 ----- nil nil nil
7) Theresa Venus nil CSFOIL 13/04 13/04 15/04 nil 4,947 nil 3,063
8) Apollo nil COIL 13/04 13/04 16/04 nil 68,000 nil 38,722
9) Wan Hai nil Cont 14/04 14/04 16/04 nil nil 732/160126/184
10) Safmarine Ngami nil Cont 15/04 15/04 16/04 nil nil nil100/100
11) Iwashiro nil Cont 13/04 13/04 15/04 nil nil 779/300221/700
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Theresa Aquarius WMSPL POIL nil 12,000 nil ----- 14/04
2) Asian Venture Atlantic Cars 2,329 nil nil ----- 15/04
3) Tshd Navayuga Seaspan Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 05/04
4) Blossom Synergy Supply nil nil nil ----- 08/04
5) DS Warrior Sail COIL nil 137,361 nil ----- 14/04
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) TCI Surya TCI Cont nil nil 242/200 15/04
2) Maersk Darlington Maesk Cont nil nil 100/100 15/04
3) Torm Gornne Interoc FOIL 35,000 nil nil 15/04
4) Ocean Sunrise Interocean Naptha 35,200 nil nil 15/04
5) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin Cont nil nil 1,500 16/04
6) Toreach Pionner JMC POIL nil 3,060 nil 16/04
7) Genco Pyrnees Unicorn L Stone nil 50,948 nil 16/04
8) Coroma St John Cont nil 500/750 nil 16/04
9) CMB Corale Chowbr Wheat 42,350 nil nil 17/04
11) Glovis Challenge Parekh Cars 2,950 nil nil 17/04
12) Mehmet Interocn CSFOIL nil 7,000 nil 17/04
13) Hyundai Advance Hyundai Cont nil nil 100 17/04
14) Alpine Alaska Interocean COIL nil 76,746 nil 18/04
15) Kingcup JMB R Phos nil 27,200 nil 18/04
16) Xpress Indus Seacons Cont nil nil 875/975 19/04
17) Wilhelm Mitsui Cont nil nil 870/900 19/04
18) Titan Vision Marlink POIL nil 5,000 nil 19/04
19) CMA CGM Jade CMA Agen Cont nil nil 100 20/04
20) Guru gobind Singh SCI COIL nil 140,892 nil 20/04
21) Swaraj Dweep A&N Pass nil nil nil 20/04
22) Sindhu Sankalp Seapol Research nil nil nil 20/04
23) Kota Permasan PIL Cont nil nil 1,500 23/04
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL