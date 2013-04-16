Apr 16- Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessels 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Theresa Aquarius nil POIL 14/04 15/04 18/04 nil 2,000 nil 10,000 2) Admire Coral nil GB 15/04 15/04 18/04 TOCOME nil nil 5,000 nil HRCOIL 15/04 15/04 18/04 nil TOCOME nil 5,387 nil Pipes 15/04 15/04 18/04 nil TOCOME nil 36 nil SCOIL 15/04 15/04 18/04 nil 696 nil 2,250 3) Team Spirit nil JB Bary 12/04 12/04 17/04 2,059 nil nil 758 4) Diamond Star nil GB 11/04 11/04 19/04 3,842 nil nil 8,158 nil Genl 11/04 11/04 19/04 nil 1,259 nil COMP nil SCOIL 11/04 11/04 19/04 nil 992 nil COMP 5) Han Li nil HRCOIL 15/04 15/04 20/04 TOCOME nil nil 12,056 6) Torm Gornne nil FOIL 15/04 16/04 20/04 TOCOME nil nil 35,000 7) Maersk Darlington nil CNTR 15/04 15/04 16/04 nil nil1769/178 31/822 8) Safmarine Ngami nil CNTR 15/04 15/04 16/04 nil nil7083/736117/264 9) TCI Surya nil CNTR 15/04 15/04 16/04 nil nil 210/113 32/87 10) Hanjin nil CNTR 16/04 16/04 17/04 nil nil TOCOME1500/1500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) DS Warrior nil COIL nil 137,361 nil 14/04 --- 2) Ocean Sunrise nil Naptha 35,200 nil nil 15/04 --- 3) Coromandel nil CNTR nil nil 500/750 15/04 --- 4) Toreach Pionner nil POIL nil 3,060 nil 16/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jag Prakash SANCO HSD nil nil nil 16/04 2) Genco Pyrnees Unicorn L Stone nil 50,948 nil 16/04 3) CMB Corale Chowbr Wheat 42,350 nil nil 17/04 4) Mehmet Interocn CSFOIL nil 7,000 nil 17/04 5) Hyundai Advance Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/04 6) Alpine Alaska Interocean COIL nil 76,746 nil 18/04 7) Kingcup JMB R Phos nil 27,200 nil 18/04 8) Xpress Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 875/975 19/04 9) Nikita Scan IOSa JB Bary 9,000 nil nil 19/04 10) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 870/900 19/04 11) Titan Vision Marlink POIL nil 5,000 nil 19/04 12) Niamsun Nasir Imperial LOG nil 5,357 nil 20/04 13) Eurp Max EX CMA BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 20/04 14) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800/1400 20/04 15) CMA CGM Jade CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 20/04 16) Guru gobind Singh SCI COIL nil 140,892 nil 20/04 17) PV Oil Venus JMC POIL nil 8,000 nil 20/04 18) Frisia Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 21/04 19) Nuernberng JESPA POIL nil 8,200 nil 21/04 20) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 23/04 21) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 23/04 22) CMA CGM Onyx CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 27/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL