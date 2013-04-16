Apr 16- Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 22
Total Vessels 36
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Theresa Aquarius nil POIL 14/04 15/04 18/04 nil 2,000 nil 10,000
2) Admire Coral nil GB 15/04 15/04 18/04 TOCOME nil nil 5,000
nil HRCOIL 15/04 15/04 18/04 nil TOCOME nil 5,387
nil Pipes 15/04 15/04 18/04 nil TOCOME nil 36
nil SCOIL 15/04 15/04 18/04 nil 696 nil 2,250
3) Team Spirit nil JB Bary 12/04 12/04 17/04 2,059 nil nil 758
4) Diamond Star nil GB 11/04 11/04 19/04 3,842 nil nil 8,158
nil Genl 11/04 11/04 19/04 nil 1,259 nil COMP
nil SCOIL 11/04 11/04 19/04 nil 992 nil COMP
5) Han Li nil HRCOIL 15/04 15/04 20/04 TOCOME nil nil 12,056
6) Torm Gornne nil FOIL 15/04 16/04 20/04 TOCOME nil nil 35,000
7) Maersk Darlington nil CNTR 15/04 15/04 16/04 nil nil1769/178 31/822
8) Safmarine Ngami nil CNTR 15/04 15/04 16/04 nil nil7083/736117/264
9) TCI Surya nil CNTR 15/04 15/04 16/04 nil nil 210/113 32/87
10) Hanjin nil CNTR 16/04 16/04 17/04 nil nil TOCOME1500/1500
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) DS Warrior nil COIL nil 137,361 nil 14/04 ---
2) Ocean Sunrise nil Naptha 35,200 nil nil 15/04 ---
3) Coromandel nil CNTR nil nil 500/750 15/04 ---
4) Toreach Pionner nil POIL nil 3,060 nil 16/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Jag Prakash SANCO HSD nil nil nil 16/04
2) Genco Pyrnees Unicorn L Stone nil 50,948 nil 16/04
3) CMB Corale Chowbr Wheat 42,350 nil nil 17/04
4) Mehmet Interocn CSFOIL nil 7,000 nil 17/04
5) Hyundai Advance Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/04
6) Alpine Alaska Interocean COIL nil 76,746 nil 18/04
7) Kingcup JMB R Phos nil 27,200 nil 18/04
8) Xpress Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 875/975 19/04
9) Nikita Scan IOSa JB Bary 9,000 nil nil 19/04
10) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 870/900 19/04
11) Titan Vision Marlink POIL nil 5,000 nil 19/04
12) Niamsun Nasir Imperial LOG nil 5,357 nil 20/04
13) Eurp Max EX CMA BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 20/04
14) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800/1400 20/04
15) CMA CGM Jade CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 20/04
16) Guru gobind Singh SCI COIL nil 140,892 nil 20/04
17) PV Oil Venus JMC POIL nil 8,000 nil 20/04
18) Frisia Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 21/04
19) Nuernberng JESPA POIL nil 8,200 nil 21/04
20) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 23/04
21) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 23/04
22) CMA CGM Onyx CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 27/04
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL