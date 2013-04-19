Apr 19Port conditions ofChennai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 37 Total Vessles 50 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Glovis Chall nil Cars 18/04 18/04 19/04 2,721 nil nil 198 2) CMB Corale nil Wheat 17/04 17/04 26/04 6,695 nil nil 31,725 3) Kingcup nil R.Phos 18/04 18/04 25/04 1,250 nil nil 25,950 4) Han Li nil HRCOIL 15/04 15/04 19/04 7,981 nil nil 1,108 5) Genco Pyrnees nil L Stone 16/04 16/04 21/04 nil 14,613 nil 15,069 6) Nancowry nil Pass 10/04 12/04 20/04 nil nil nil 7) Mehmet nil CSFOIL 17/04 17/04 19/04 nil 2,300 nil 1,900 8) Torm Gornne nil FOIL 15/04 16/04 21/04 3,800 nil nil 15,500 9) Xpress Indus nil Cont 19/04 19/04 20/04 nil nil 103772/975 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tshd Navayuga nil Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 05/04 2) Alpine Alaska nil COIL nil 76,746 nil ----- 17/04 3) Tiger Bridge nil Cont nil nil 800/140 ----- 18/04 4) Osm Arena nil nil nil nil nil ----- 08/02 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Wilhelm Mitsui Cont nil nil 870/900 19/04 2) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL 5,500 3,875 nil 19/04 3) Sindhu Sankalp Seapol Research nil nil nil 19/04 4) Sagar Nidhi S.Chart Supply nil nil nil 19/04 5) MSC Critina Parekh Cars 3,700 nil nil 19/04 6) Nikita Scan IOSa JB Bary 9,000 nil nil 19/04 7) Eurp Max BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 20/04 8) Titan Vision Marlink POIL nil 5,000 nil 20/04 9) Guru gobind Singh SCI COIL nil 140,892 nil 20/04 10) Swaraj Dweep A&N Pass nil nil nil 20/04 11) TCI Xps TCI Cont nil nil 150/133 20/04 12) CMA CGM Jade CMA Agen Cont nil nil 1,000 21/04 13) Niamsun Nasir Imperial LOG nil 5,357 nil 21/04 14) Frisia Wan Hai Cont nil nil 1,000 21/04 15) Bux hill MSC Agen Cont nil nil 1,000 21/04 16) Jag Rani Unicorn L Stone nil 50,277 nil 21/04 17) Wind Song JESPA POIL nil 8,200 nil 21/04 18) TCI Arjun TCI Cont nil nil 123/130 21/04 19) Yellow Fin Unicorn L Stone nil 49,953 nil 21/04 20) Marinos Ex Mastro Seacons Cont nil nil 1,100 21/04 21) Maersk Diepee Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 21/04 22) STX Knight JMB POIL nil 6,000 nil 22/04 23) PV Oil Venus JMC POIL nil 8,000 nil 22/04 24) Safmarine Ngami Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 22/04 25) Kota Permasan PIL Cont nil nil 1,500 23/04 26) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai Cont nil nil 1,000 23/04 27) TCI Surya TCI Cont nil nil 250/190 23/04 28) Coroman St John Cont nil nil 600/900 23/04 29) Peace Sky Everett St bar nil 4,932 nil 23/04 30) Fred Ex CMA CGM BTL Cont nil nil 1,000 24/04 31) Iwaki NYK Line Cont nil nil 1,000 25/04 32) Muroron NYK Line SCOIL nil nil 1,695 25/04 33) Arcadia Highway KSAP Cars/Exacv 100 100/500 nil 25/04 34) Harsha Vardhana SCI Pass nil nil nil 26/04 35) Uni Propser Evergreen Cont nil nil 850/900 26/04 36) Kumano NYK Line Splat/Steel nil 642/290 nil 26/04 37) Jitra Bhum Chakiat Cont nil nil 800/800 26/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL