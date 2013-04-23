Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Apr 23- Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessels 42 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Crystal nil LOIL 19/04 19/04 23/04 2,000 nil nil 2,500 2) STX Knight nil POIL 22/04 22/04 24/04 nil 1,300 nil 4,700 3) CMB Corale nil Wheat 17/04 17/04 24/04 5,842 nil nil 5,720 4) Namun Nasir nil LOG 20/04 21/04 25/04 nil 1,470 nil 2,576 5) Kingcup nil R.Phos 18/04 18/04 25/04 nil 3,460 nil 10,000 6) Jag Rani nil L sTone 20/04 21/04 25/04 nil 11,502 nil 31,064 7) Yellow Fin nil L Stone 21/04 21/04 26/04 nil 9,900 nil 33,153 8) Wind Song nil CPKO 21/04 22/04 24/04 nil 900 nil 2,100 9) Ocean Sunrise nil Naptha 15/04 19/04 24/04 11,800 nil nil 8,200 10) Orchid nil FOIL 21/04 22/04 24/04 nil TOCOME nil 2,000 11) Guru gobind Singh nil COIL 20/04 22/04 25/04 nil 28,000 nil 112,892 12) Hyundai Bridge nil CNTR 23/04 23/04 24/04 nil nil TOCOME1000/10 13) Kota Permasan nil CNTR 22/04 23/04 24/04 nil nil TOCOME1500/15 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Alpine Alaska nil COIL nil 76,746 nil 17/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hoheplate PSTS GB 10,500 nil nil 23/04 2) Coromandel St John CNTR nil nil 600/9 24/04 3) Asian Captain Parekh Excav/Cars 3,500 10 nil 24/04 4) Peace Sky Everett St bar nil 4,932 nil 24/04 5) Fred Ex CMA CGM BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 24/04 6) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 250/190 24/04 7) Prem Mala Atlan-IOC HSD nil 14,944 nil 24/04 8) Gem of Dahej Atlantic BOIL 2,100 nil nil 24/04 9) Malibu Atlan-REL Oryxl nil 7,842 nil 25/04 10) Iwaki NYK Line CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 25/04 11) Greta Seatrans Dolomite nil 49,210 nil 25/04 12) Arcadia Highway KSAP Cars/Exacv 100 100/500 nil 25/04 13) Kumano NYK Line Splat/Steel nil 642/290 nil 26/04 14) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 26/04 15) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1200 26/04 16) APL Bangkok BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 27/04 17) Ocean Friend ASS Excav/SCOIL 125 1,187 nil 27/04 ASS GB nil 5,298 nil 27/04 18) OS Breeze Samudra COIL nil 136,426 nil 27/04 19) CMA CGM Onyx CMA-Agne CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/04 20) Uni Propser Evergreen CNTR nil nil 850/900 28/04 21) Vany Rickmers Parekh Cars 2,200 nil nil 28/04 22) Ikan Serong Seapol Gypsum nil 40,869 nil 28/04 23) Maersk Dalton Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/04 24) Safmarine Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 29/04 25) Apollo Tank Unicorn POIL nil 90,000 nil 29/04 26) Hanjin Manzallio Hajnin CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 30/04 27) Four Mogami SICAL LSTONe nil 51,200 nil 30/04 28) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 30/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.